Life-Saving Innovations in Cancer-Fighting Stem Cell Transplants and Pioneering Research in HIV, Autism and Cerebral Palsy to be Featured at World Cord Blood Day 2022

On November 15th, World Cord Blood Day 2022 celebrations will be held around the globe (free online medical conference and educational events worldwide – open to the public). Learn how cord blood is used to treat 80+ life-threatening diseases including many blood cancers and holds tremendous potential in the treatment of HIV, autism and cerebral palsy.

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce World Cord Blood Day 2022 (WCBD 2022) will take place on November 15th, featuring a free online medical conference and educational events worldwide. This year's official online conference will highlight innovations in cancer-fighting stem cell transplants using cord blood, as well as ground-breaking cord blood research and novel cell therapies in the potential treatment of HIV, autism, cerebral palsy and more.

Register free for World Cord Blood Day 2022 - #WCBD22 #WorldCordBloodDay World Cord Blood Day 2022: Discover innovations in cancer fighting stem cell transplants and new cell therapy applications using cord blood to potentially treat HIV, autism, cerebral palsy and more.

Cord blood is the blood left in the umbilical cord and placenta following the birth of a child. It is rich in life-saving stem cells. If collected and stored properly, these cells can be used in stem cell transplants to treat over 80 life-threatening diseases including leukemia, lymphoma, and thalassemia to name a few.

Since 1988, more than 40,000 cord blood transplants have been performed worldwide. Yet, cord blood is still thrown away as medical waste in the majority of births. Education is key to changing this practice and World Cord Blood Day 2022 will provide the perfect opportunity for OBGYNs, midwives, transplant doctors, nurses, parents, students and government authorities to learn about this vital medical resource.

Organized by Save the Cord Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit, World Cord Blood Day 2022 is officially sponsored by QuickSTAT Global Life Science Logistics, recognized leader in medical shipping and healthcare logistics. Inspiring Partners for this event include the Be the Match (NMDP), World Marrow Donor Association (WMDA-Netcord), Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), Cord Blood Association, and the Foundation for the Accreditation of Cellular Therapy (FACT).

In addition to the many live events being held globally by WCBD Community Champions, a Facebook livestream will launch the official WCBD 2022 conference at 10am ET on November 15th. The full conference will be available to view on-demand via Eventbrite until December 15th (free, open to the public, registration required). New this year, a roundtable discussion will be held post-conference via LinkedIn (details coming soon) providing an opportunity for further exploration of session topics.

Visit www.WorldCordBloodDay.org to register free for the online conference and learn how you can participate on-line or at an event locally in your community (#WCBD22 #WorldCordBloodDay).

Save the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Learn more at www.SaveTheCordFoundation.org.

Every day, QuickSTAT, a part of Kuehne+Nagel, safely and reliably moves thousands of critical shipments around the world. For over forty years, QuickSTAT has been entrusted with transporting human organs and tissue for transplant or research, blood, blood products, cord blood, bone marrow, medical devices, and personalized medicine, 24/7/365. QuickSTAT's specially trained experts work with hospitals, laboratories, blood banks and medical processing centers, and utilize the safest routes to ensure integrity, temperature control and chain of custody throughout the transportation process. Learn more at www.quickstat.aero.

