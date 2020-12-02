Life-Saving Insulin Now Available at Free or No Cost to People Living in Stanislaus and Merced Counties

TURLOCK, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thousands of people in Stanislaus and Merced counties can now access free or low-cost insulin through a groundbreaking partnership.

Building upon a program created by pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Company, Legacy Health Endowment and locally owned Boies' Medical Center Pharmacy have teamed up to provide Lilly insulin to any qualifying person who lives within one of 19 eligible zip codes and struggles to afford this life-saving medicine. To receive Lilly insulin through this initiative, patients must have either a high co-pay, no insurance coverage, or be enrolled in Medicare Part D. Patients will pay just $35 for their insulin; if they're unable to afford the $35 co-pay, free insulin is available by enrolling at usfreemeds.org.

LHE, Boies' and Lilly recognize that healthier people create healthier communities. Although the program has been in place for some time, it hasn't been used to its full capacity — and the partners want to change that.

"Without injected insulin, a person suffering from Type 1 diabetes could die within a matter of days," said Jeffrey Lewis, President and CEO of Legacy Health Endowment. "But the list price of insulin has skyrocketed since the 1990s, leaving many people with diabetes to ration this life-saving drug to keep food on the table. Thanks to this partnership, anyone faced with that choice can now make the decision that is best for their own health without sacrificing the well-being of their family."

Enrolling in the program and accessing insulin is easy. Simply fill your prescription at Boies' Medical Center Pharmacy or have your existing prescription transferred there. This independent pharmacy in Turlock has a long history of providing cost-effective, reliable services to the community.

The pharmacy will also provide free diabetes testing supplies to people enrolled in the program. The insulin program is not available outside of Boies' Medical Center Pharmacy.

"No one should have to ration insulin or make life-threatening decisions because they are on a limited income," said Pratap Anne, CEO of Boies' Pharmacy. "This is especially true now that so many people are suffering financially and emotionally because of the pandemic. We hope people use this program and tick one more worry off their list."

"Helping people with diabetes with insulin affordability is critical", said Frank de Lima, Director, State Government Affairs, Eli Lilly and Company. "That's why tangible solutions with broad reach, like this initiative, are so important. As a leader in providing insulin for those living with diabetes, providing affordability solutions is a top priority at Lilly."

The program is only open to the following ZIP codes: 95301, 95303, 95307, 95313, 95315, 95316, 95322, 95324, 95326, 95328, 95334, 95358, 95360, 95363, 95374, 95380, 95381, 95382, and 95388.

About Legacy Health Endowment

Legacy Health Endowment is a nonprofit healthcare grantmaking foundation that works solely within Merced and Stanislaus Counties in the California Central Valley. LHE is not a hospital or healthcare services provider.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Lilly is a global health care leader that unites caring with discovery to create medicines that make life better for people around the world. We were founded more than a century ago by a man committed to creating high-quality medicines that meet real needs, and today we remain true to that mission in all our work. Across the globe, Lilly employees work to discover and bring life-changing medicines to those who need them, improve the understanding and management of disease, and give back to communities through philanthropy and volunteerism. To learn more about Lilly, please visit lilly.com and lilly.com/newsroom.

About Boies' Medical Center Pharmacy

Located in Turlock, California, Boies' Medical Center Pharmacy is an independent pharmacy providing reliable and quality pharmacy services which are cost-effective and beneficial to the communities they render such services to. Boies' Medical Center Pharmacy is committed to ensuring the good health of every customer who walks into their pharmacy. They strive hard to consistently render quality pharmacy services and offer durable health items at reasonable rates.

