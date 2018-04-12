Life-Saving Medicines Donated For Patients In The Developing World

"This year's theme for World Hemophilia Day is 'Sharing Knowledge Makes Us Stronger,'" said Alain Baumann, Chief Executive Officer, World Federation of Hemophilia. "There are millions of people around the world living with a bleeding disorder and using information and resources to improve diagnosis and access to care is one of our missions. A mission CSL Behring shares."

"Understanding patient needs and advancing their access to care is a part of CSL Behring's promise to the global bleeding disorders community," said Jens Oltrogge, Head of Global Commercial Development Hematology, CSL Behring. "WFH continues to improve patient lives through its humanitarian aid programs and this World Hemophilia Day we are proud to continue to support the organization's missions to ensure patients have access to the medicines they need."

This donation of coagulation factor concentrates is a part of CSL Behring's ongoing promise to provide IUs of one or more of its medicines for bleeding disorders to the WFH over three years (from 2016 through 2018).

About the Global Alliance for Progress Program

The Global Alliance for Progress (GAP) Program is a healthcare development project launched in 2003, now in its second decade phase (2013-2022). The overarching goals for the GAP Program will be to increase by 50,000 the worldwide number of people identified/diagnosed with a bleeding disorder, as well as to ensure that 50 percent of those newly diagnosed are from the world's most impoverished countries. CSL Behring supports the WFH GAP Program as one of the program sponsors.

About the World Federation of Hemophilia

For over 50 years, the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH), an international not-for-profit organization, has worked to improve the lives of people with hemophilia and other inherited bleeding disorders. Established in 1963, it is a global network of patient organizations in 134 countries and has official recognition from the World Health Organization. Visit WFH online at www.wfh.org.

About CSL Behring

CSL Behring is a global biotherapeutics leader driven by its promise to save lives. Focused on serving patients' needs by using the latest technologies, we develop and deliver innovative therapies that are used to treat coagulation disorders, primary immune deficiencies, hereditary angioedema, inherited respiratory disease, and neurological disorders. The company's products are also used in cardiac surgery, organ transplantation, burn treatment and to prevent hemolytic disease of the newborn.

CSL Behring operates one of the world's largest plasma collection networks, CSL Plasma. The parent company, CSL Limited (ASX: CSL), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs nearly 20,000 people, and delivers its life-saving therapies to people in more than 60 countries. For more information visit www.CSLBehring.com and follow us on www.Twitter.com/CSLBehring.

