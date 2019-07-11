Life Saving T-CPR Course Introduced by PowerPhone

MADISON, Conn., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PowerPhone, one of the country's leading providers of public safety telecommunicator training and protocol systems, has announced the expansion of its Telecommunicator CPR (T-CPR) training options. With telecommunicators being the first link in the response chain, getting CPR started as quickly as possible is often the difference between life and death. During the call-handling process, it is crucial that all telecommunicators properly convey pre-arrival CPR instructions to provide the best quality service.

"Every telecommunicator working in a primary PSAP, should possess the skills and have access to effective pre-arrival CPR instructions that may be used if no other option is immediately available." Jerry Turk, PowerPhone President.

The driving force behind PowerPhone's creation of T-CPR training together with an adapted version of its proven Computer Aided Call Handling (CACH) software was the company's participation in the CPR LifeLinks initiative which encourages local collaboration between 9-1-1 and EMS to improve out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rates by improving care in the first links in the "Chain of Survival."

For some time, PowerPhone has included T-CPR training in all of its telecommunicator certification training programs, not just Emergency Medical Dispatch (EMD). Now, with so many states across the country mandating T-CPR, PowerPhone has extended access to (T-CPR) training to agencies who need to meet these mandates but may not be ready to implement structured call-handling for all calls. CACH CPR includes resusitation pre-arrival procedures for all ages, as well as a compression counter and additional information to guide and support the call taker through coaching the caller.

PowerPhone's (T-CPR) Certification also meets the American Heart Association's best practice recommendations for dispatcher-lead CPR instructions, including the standard that all telecommunicators receive at least three to four hours of T-CPR training.

"Training to performing CPR is much different than conveying instructions to a lay rescuer over the phone," states Turk. "While obtaining prior knowledge of CPR procedures offers some advantages, it does not necessarily prepare the telecommunicator in relaying effective pre-arrival instructions to an inexperienced person under duress," adds Turk.

PowerPhone has continued to improve the public safety industry for 35 years and has trained 300,000+ telecommunicators world-wide. More than 8 years ago, the Total Response solution was created to better support the call-handling process. In that time, over 700 agencies have come on board.

