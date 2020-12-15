Life-saving Technology Keeping Doctors and Patients Connected Amid COVID-19

"When COVID-19 hit, and suddenly many people were not able to get to physicians' offices, there became a much-increased need for remote patient monitoring," said Renova Health Board Member Christopher St. Pierre.

Renova Health will offer Electronic Caregiver's Pro Health, a 24/7 chronic care and PRPM system through the partnership. The system includes a cellular-based smart health hub that can measure vitals via Bluetooth devices such as a glucometer, blood pressure cuff, pulse oximeter, spirometer, weight scale, and non-contact thermometer.

"Renova Health is a patient relationship company that establishes and solidifies relationships between patients and providers. We can provide support to the provider to get these devices utilized more comprehensively by the patients," said Carter Ilgenfritz Fritz, Renova West Managing Director.

The Pro Health also provides emergency response, medication reminders, and direct connection by phone with a clinical support team.

"We are taking the state-of-the-art technology for patient engagement and monitoring and putting that together with a trusted patient relationship. Through the partnership with Electronic Caregiver, we will be able to deliver care that has the best outcomes and the best management of cost," said Renova Health CEO Dave Jacobs.

Electronic Caregiver's technology also gives physicians and patients an added sense of security during the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID-19 has helped us see more clearly the ongoing benefits of remote patient monitoring, patient support, patient relationships, and management of chronic conditions. All of these things are very important, and now we can see that the patients understand that," Jacobs added.

A patient's health information can be routed to a designated medical provider in real time. The system's PRPM dashboard alerts providers when a patient's health falls above or below a certain threshold. Providers are also alerted when the system contacts emergency medical services or if the patient has not used the device within three days.

"I think it is a significant partnership. Renova Health has a unique model where they embed staff in the physician's office who help manage the actual remote patient monitoring program," said Tim Washburn, Electronic Caregiver Chief Clinical Officer. "With the company's methodology in terms of physician engagement and potential customers in the physician's office, the combination of our technology is powerful."

About Electronic Caregiver

Electronic Caregiver® is a leading and highly recognized brand for virtual care solutions and Remote Patient Monitoring services. Electronic Caregiver® has invested more than $70 million and ten years into research, development and a staged rollout of virtual care and health management solutions for chronic care patients, child patients, and older adults.

Electronic Caregiver® offers its solutions through a network of leading national home care providers and health institutions, and team members. Addison Care™ is the company's most advanced new technology, offering a Virtual Caregiver™ that deploys technology using IoT, 3D animation, mixed reality, Bluetooth, natural language processing, machine learning, visual sensing, and a suite of integrated electronics.

www.electroniccaregiver.com

www.addison.care

About Renova Healt

Renova Health is a patient relationship and engagement company. We partner with large clinic practices, hospital systems, and ACOs/Shared Savings Models in diverse populations to help providers deliver better patient outcomes and favorable metrics at a lower cost. The keys to our success are our highly trained, caring, and compassionate Personal Health Advocates who create and nurture an individualized trusted relationship with each patient on behalf of their provider. Our proprietary, secure, cloud-based software platform enables patient relationships that guide the entire process, delivering scalability, compliance, and deeper medical insight.

We place staff directly into each clinic to achieve seamless integration with workflows and a true extension of practice care. Coupled with virtual care technologies, Renova Health provides unmatched care solutions to deliver value-based programs such as Chronic Care Management, Remote Patient Monitoring, Annual Wellness Visits, Transitional Care Management, and a broad spectrum of Care Coordination programs.

http://www.renovahealth.care

