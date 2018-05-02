Life Science Analytics Market Size Worth $25.9 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



Rising healthcare cost is one of the crucial factors anticipated to positively impact the life science analytics market. Developing as well as developed regions are facing many challenges in providing cost-effective and qualitative care. According to various reports, approximately 70.0% of the geriatric population is expected to use some kind of long-term care during their lifetime. Based on the abovementioned scenario in 2017, on an average, a retired couple is anticipated to spend over USD 275,000 in healthcare throughout their lifetime. Moreover, political instability, economic stress, and lack of proactive initiatives may result in low healthcare funding.

Some of the key factors anticipated to boost global healthcare cost are growing number of claims pertaining to non-communicable diseases, priority for wellness at workplaces, and growing focus on wellness among adult and geriatric population. Growing healthcare cost is expected to boost demand for life science analytics to streamline third-party processes and optimize overall cost.

Adoption of big data analytics in the life sciences industry allows government and healthcare providers to identify high-risk population for preventive care measures and compare effective treatment procedures to evaluate relative cost of care, thereby reducing overall cost and improving quality of care. For instance, in 2011, the Arkansas Healthcare Payment Improvement Initiative (AHCPII) saved nearly USD 720 million while expanding its coverage to uninsured individuals in U.S.

Advanced methods such as predictive analytics are widely used in healthcare financing systems primarily to avoid frauds in payments. For instance, in 2011, CMS reported that under its Fraud Prevention System (FPS), predictive analytics helped save USD 1.5 billion by preventing frauds and improper payments. Moreover, CMS is developing next-generation predictive analytics, which is expected to boost its usage across applications.

As of 2016, reporting was most widely used type and thus held nearly 30.0% share in the global market

In 2016, sales and marketing support held the largest share in the global market owing to higher adoption of analytics in the life sciences industry for sales activities

Some of the key players operating in this market are Accenture; Cognizant; IBM Corporation; Oracle; SAS Institute, Inc.; Wipro Limited; IQVIA; and TAKE Solutions Limited.

Healthcare Contract Research Organization Market - Global healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was valued at over USD 30 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period. The key reasons for the rapid growth include increasing investment in R&D programs.

- Global healthcare Contract Research Organization (CRO) market size was valued at over in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period. The key reasons for the rapid growth include increasing investment in R&D programs. eClinical Solutions Market - Global eClinical solutions market size was valued at USD 3.82 billion in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Factors contributing toward market growth include increasing research and development activities by biopharma and pharma companies.

- Global eClinical solutions market size was valued at in 2016 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period. Factors contributing toward market growth include increasing research and development activities by biopharma and pharma companies. Population Health Management Market - Global population health management (PHM) market size was valued at USD 16.4 billion in 2016. The medical industry is rapidly transforming from a paper-based system into a digitized system, which is accelerating the demand for healthcare IT services.

- Global population health management (PHM) market size was valued at in 2016. The medical industry is rapidly transforming from a paper-based system into a digitized system, which is accelerating the demand for healthcare IT services. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Global dental practice management software market size was valued at USD 888 million in 2015 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The high growth is attributed to the technological developments.

