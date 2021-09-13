Life Science Cares Philadelphia Announces the Appointment of Morgan Berman to Executive Director

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Life Science Cares Philadelphia (LSC Philadelphia) announces the appointment of Morgan Berman to Executive Director. Berman is an internationally recognized, award-winning entrepreneur and local community leader in Philadelphia. She succeeds Pete Wolf, who has retired from the role after serving as LSC Philadelphia Executive Director since its launch in June 2019.

Morgan Berman

Life Science Cares is a collective effort of the life sciences industry to reduce the impact of poverty in our community. By partnering with the most efficient and effective service organizations in greater Philadelphia, Life Science Cares directs financial resources, donated goods, and volunteer hours to improve the lives of our neighbors suffering from the immediate and long-term effects poverty. Even before the pandemic, the poverty rate in Philadelphia reached 23.3 percent, with more than 375,000 Philadelphia residents living below the poverty line.

"We are very fortunate to welcome Morgan as the new Executive Director of LSC Philadelphia," said Vin Milano, Chairman of LSC Philadelphia and CEO, Idera Pharmaceuticals. "Morgan's passion and energy along with her depth of professional experience and connection to the Philadelphia region will accelerate our mission to leverage the intellectual, financial, and human capital of the life sciences industry. As we learn to navigate our lives through the COVID-19 pandemic, we in the life sciences community are more eager than ever to step up and support our neighbors in need."

Morgan Berman has spent her career seeking out new ways to tie her passions and skills to help her community. She is the founder, and most recently served as CEO, of MilkCrate, a mission-driven tech company helping other mission-driven organizations grow and track their impact goals. She travels the country sharing her experience as an entrepreneur and community activist.

"I'm honored and thrilled to be working with an organization so singularly focused on solving our region's most pressing issue – creating a future where everyone's needs are met and potential is supported," said Morgan Berman. "Life Science Cares is uniquely positioned to invest in solutions to poverty because of the resources and skills of our sector. A scientific mind is needed to build and measure these solutions along with an empathetic heart to solve human-centered issues. My job is to harness the talents of this incredible community and direct it as methodically and effectively as possible with our nonprofit partners."

About Life Science Cares Philadelphia

Life Science Cares Philadelphia is a collective effort of the Life Science industry to reduce the impact of poverty on our neighbors in the greater Philadelphia area. Through uniting the human and financial resources of Life Science companies and industry leaders, LSC Philadelphia supports service organizations that do the best work in fighting poverty in our communities. Started in Boston in 2017, Life Science Cares expanded to Philadelphia in June 2019. For more information about LSC Philadelphia and our community partners, visit www.lscphilly.org.

Media Contact:

Lindsay Barnes

(215) 410-9982

[email protected]

SOURCE Life Science Cares Philadelphia

Related Links

https://www.lscphilly.org

