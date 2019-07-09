Life Science Company Live Investor Conference July 11th

Life science company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News provided by

Virtual Investor Conferences

Jul 09, 2019, 12:03 ET

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series.  Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:15 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 9:30 AM ET, on Thursday, July 11th.

REGISTER NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/July11VICPR

OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)
OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

July 11th Agenda: 

Eastern
ET
NYC

Company

Ticker(s)

9:30 AM

The Trendlines Group Ltd.

OTCQX: TRNLY | SGX:42T

10:00 AM

Orexo AB

OTCQX: ORXOY Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX)

10:30 AM

NervGen Pharma Corp.

OTCQX: NGENF | TSX-V: NGEN

11:00 AM

Cresco Labs Inc.

OTCQX: CRLBF | CSE: CL

11:30 AM

Menlo Therapeutics, Inc.

NASDAQ: MNLO

12:00 PM

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

OTCQX: NXGWF | CSE: NGW

12:30 PM

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

OTCQX: LXRP | CSE: LXX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Virtual Investor Conferences

You just read:

Life Science Company Live Investor Conference July 11th

News provided by

Virtual Investor Conferences

Jul 09, 2019, 12:03 ET