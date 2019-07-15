Life Science Company Live Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

July 11th Participating Companies:

Company Ticker(s) The Trendlines Group Ltd. OTCQX: TRNLY | SGX:42T Orexo AB OTCQX: ORXOY | STO: ORX NervGen Pharma Corp. OTCQX: NGENF | TSX-V: NGEN Cresco Labs Inc. OTCQX: CRLBF | CSE: CL Menlo Therapeutics, Inc. NASDAQ: MNLO Next Green Wave Holdings Inc. OTCQX: NXGWF | CSE: NGW Lexaria Bioscience Corp. OTCQX: LXRP | CSE: LXX

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

SOURCE Retail Investor Conferences