Life Science Company Live Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the July 11th life sciences conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/July11VICPR

OTC Markets Group Inc, operator of Open, Transparent and Connected financial marketplaces for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/OTC Markets Group Inc.)

July 11th Participating Companies:

Company

Ticker(s)

The Trendlines Group Ltd.

OTCQX: TRNLY | SGX:42T

Orexo AB

OTCQX: ORXOY | STO: ORX

NervGen Pharma Corp.

OTCQX: NGENF | TSX-V: NGEN

Cresco Labs Inc.

OTCQX: CRLBF | CSE: CL

Menlo Therapeutics, Inc.

NASDAQ: MNLO

Next Green Wave Holdings Inc.

OTCQX: NXGWF | CSE: NGW

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

OTCQX: LXRP | CSE: LXX

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

