Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. Welcomes Neil A. Goldman as Chief Financial Officer

Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.

Oct. 17, 2023

BREA, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Outsourcing, Inc. ("LSO"), a premier contract manufacturer and value-added service provider for the medical device and life science sectors, announces the appointment of Neil A. Goldman, CPA, as its new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective October 16, 2023. With this significant move, LSO reaffirms its dedication to innovation, growth, and service excellence.

LSO is a leading FDA registered and ISO 13485 certified full-service medical device contract manufacturer. LSO offers clients services including cleanroom assembly, packaging, sterilization, medical device manufacturing, medical package testing, sterilization validation, fulfillment & distribution, cleaning & decontamination, and quality incubator services. (PRNewsfoto/Life Science Outsourcing, Inc.)
Mr. Goldman joins LSO from BioPorto A/S (CPH:BIOPOR), a global developer and manufacturer of kidney diagnostics and a portfolio of antibodies. At BioPorto, where Mr. Goldman served as Executive Vice President and CFO, he raised over DKK 140 million to fund the Company through timely completion of its clinical trials and review by the US Food and Drug Administration.

CEO John Nino commented on the appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Neil to our executive team. With his impressive track record in the industry and breadth of experience building teams, scaling operations, and driving business through organic growth and strategic relationships, we are confident he will be instrumental in LSO's continued success and growth."

Previously, Mr. Goldman was an executive at Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (formerlyNASDAQ:CEMI), J.S. Held LLC, and Unwired Technology LLC. As Executive Vice President and CFO of Chembio, he drove transformative milestones, including a significant revenue boost, an expanded institutional shareholder base, and two foreign acquisitions. At J.S. Held, where he served as Executive Vice President-Corporate Development and CFO, he helped lead substantial sales and EBITDA growth, including closing a series of acquisitions. At Unwired, a hi-tech, tier-1 automotive electronics manufacturer, he held positions including Executive Vice President-Corporate Development and CFO, and Senior Vice President-Chief Operating & Financial Officer. He joined Delphi Corp., now Aptiv plc (NYSE:APTV), following Delphi's acquisition of Unwired, which delivered a significant return on investment for shareholders.

Mr. Goldman began his career at Ernst & Young, where he was an auditor of Fortune 500 manufacturers and advanced into regional and national management consulting positions.

He holds a B.S. in Business-Accountancy from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, US.

John Nino further stated, "With Neil onboard, LSO is poised to fortify its position as a premier Contract Manufacturing Organization. We look forward to the new horizons and possibilities his leadership and expertise will unlock for our company."

About Life Science Outsourcing

Life Science Outsourcing is an FDA-registered and ISO 13485-certified Contract Manufacturing Organization with over 125,000 sq ft of bicoastal production operations with cleanroom capabilities, including locations in Brea, CA, Somersworth, NH, and nearshore options in Costa Rica. We focus on assembly, packaging, sterilization, and specialized capabilities in diagnostics precision reagent packaging & design. Our unique business model emphasizes in-house, end-to-end process and service offerings, coupled with deep regulatory knowledge. This provides the agility and flexibility necessary to accelerate go-to-market launches, while standardizing supply chain and mitigating risk. For more information, please visit www.lso-inc.com.

