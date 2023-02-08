Life Science Partner recruits Oracle Health Leader to advance FDA's Digital Health Division and Center of Excellence

Former Oracle SVP, Troy Tazbaz will lead effort to advance AI and ML for healthcare and help orchestrate a new regulatory environment for digital healthcare

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Science Partner announces the recruitment of the FDA's new Division Director for Digital Health and Director for the Digital Health Center of Excellence to prepare the agency to partner with innovators and create regulatory guidance for the application of Artificial Intelligence within the convergence of healthcare IT and medical devices. Formerly, the Senior Vice President, Industry Business Unit for Oracle, Troy Tazbaz will step into this new critical role created within the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Technology Innovation in the FDA's Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

"A thought-leader within the integrated world of healthcare technology, Tazbaz is a thoughtful problem solver with a track record of successfully bridging multiple constituencies to accelerate healthcare technology adoption to improve efficiencies including patient care outcomes," states Tom Callaway, MD, Founder of Life Science Partner.

Tazbaz will partner with a broad range of national and global government agencies, institutions, academia, and various organizations representing patients, consumers, and healthcare professionals. Tazbaz will be responsible for building the FDA's key resources for establishing digital health guidelines and efficient regulatory pathways for the integration of digital and cloud-based technologies.

Tazbaz joins the FDA after recently serving as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Operations for Industry Business Unit responsible for developing Oracle's industry specific operating technologies. Earlier in his tenure at Oracle, he led various strategic initiatives such global cloud data center expansion planning, developing Oracle's industry strategy, and the launching of Healthcare Business Unit.

Life Science Partner is pleased to continue their partnership with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health at the FDA on leadership projects underway for the Office of Product Evaluation and Quality.

