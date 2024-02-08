Life Science Software Market to Grow by USD 3.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, Progressing at a CAGR of 8.1% - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global life science software market size is estimated to grow by USD 3.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. North America held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 49%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Life Science Software Market 2023-2027

Technavio has segmented the market based on End-user (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, and Others), Deployment (Cloud-based and On-premise), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The pharmaceutical segment is significant during the forecast period. Life science software offers a global healthcare standard, which can benefit pharmaceutical companies and enhance existing ERP systems, augments the capabilities of logistic partners, and facilitates collaboration with trading partners such as contract packagers. Such software increases company visibility, aids in analytics, and provides risk management. Furthermore, pharmaceutical companies can leverage these solutions throughout the product lifecycle to reduce time-to-market, accelerate research and drug discovery, and streamline commercial operations for revenue growth. Additionally, life sciences software also enables advanced analytics for clinical, sensor, and other Big Data, supporting personalized medicine and the development of innovative drugs and medical devices.

By geography, the global life science software market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global life science software market.

North America will contribute 49% to the growth during the forecast period.

Significant growth is driven by the imperative to enhance operational efficiency. These software solutions streamline data collection and management, optimize performance, and facilitate decision-making processes. Cloud-based supply chain management solutions further improve inventory management and support recalls efficiently, offering automated alerts and recommendations. Such benefits propel market expansion as enterprises seek to remain competitive and compliant amidst evolving industry demands.

The growing demand for SaaS-based life science software is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, the frequent changes in mandates hamper the growth.

The Life Science Software industry offers diverse solutions like Bioinformatics, LIMS, and Genomics software, catering to drug discovery, clinical trials, and healthcare analytics. Key segments include EHR, CTMS, and molecular modeling software, enhancing research and regulatory compliance. Advanced technologies like NGS and precision medicine software drive innovation, while digital pathology and healthcare analytics address population health management needs. Regulatory compliance and biomarker discovery remain critical considerations in this dynamic market.

