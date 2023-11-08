Life Sciences Analytics Market size to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

08 Nov, 2023, 18:55 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The life sciences analytics market is expected to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premises), end-user (pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need to secure data, ensure easy access, and the necessity of efficient information management for patients are some of the main factors. Furthermore, North America's healthcare analytics markets are largely driven by the US and Canada. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report
Accenture Plc - The company offers life sciences analytics solutions such as Intient.
Life Sciences Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis
The cloud segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based Analytics is an analytical service that looks at the rapid development of cloud business models and provides a visual representation of ideas and approaches to cloud services.
"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"
Life Sciences Analytics Market: Market Dynamics
- Increasing adoption of EHRs
- Growing integration of big data with healthcare analytics
- Growing emphasis on personalized medicine
Key Driver
The increasing adoption of EHRs is a key factor driving market growth. EHRs are an electronic collection of medical information for patients. The main use of electronic health records and EMRs is for the storage of patient information in electronic documents. Furthermore, EHRs make it easier for hospitals to access information and improve the efficiency of their processes.
Major Trend
What are the key data covered in this life sciences analytics market report?
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period
- Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the life sciences analytics market between 2023 and 2028.
- Precise estimation of the life sciences analytics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market
- Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- Growth of the life sciences analytics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
- A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
- Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the life sciences analytics market companies.
