Life Sciences Analytics Market size to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2023 to 2028; North America to account for 36% of market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The life sciences analytics market is expected to grow by USD 7.83 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 12.02% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market has been segmented by deployment (cloud and on-premises), end-user (pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology companies, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)). North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The need to secure data, ensure easy access, and the necessity of efficient information management for patients are some of the main factors. Furthermore, North America's healthcare analytics markets are largely driven by the US and Canada. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a Free PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Life Sciences Analytics Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

Accenture Plc, Alteryx Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Cotiviti Inc., ExlService Holdings Inc., International Business Machines Corp., IQVIA Holdings Inc., MaxisIT Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Pyramid Analytics BV, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Ltd., TAKE Solutions Ltd., ThoughtSphere, ThoughtSpot Inc., UnitedHealth Group Inc., Veradigm LLC, and Wipro Ltd.

Accenture Plc - The company offers life sciences analytics solutions such as Intient.

Life Sciences Analytics Market: Segmentation Analysis

The cloud segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Cloud-based Analytics is an analytical service that looks at the rapid development of cloud business models and provides a visual representation of ideas and approaches to cloud services.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"

Life Sciences Analytics Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing adoption of EHRs

Growing integration of big data with healthcare analytics

Growing emphasis on personalized medicine

Key Driver

The increasing adoption of EHRs is a key factor driving market growth. EHRs are an electronic collection of medical information for patients. The main use of electronic health records and EMRs is for the storage of patient information in electronic documents. Furthermore, EHRs make it easier for hospitals to access information and improve the efficiency of their processes.

Major Trend

The increasing focus on value-based medicine is a major trend in the market.

What are the key data covered in this life sciences analytics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the life sciences analytics market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the life sciences analytics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the life sciences analytics market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the life sciences analytics market companies.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-User

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

