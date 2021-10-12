Life Sciences and Tech Coalition Announces Legislative Endorsements for 117th Congress

WASHINGTON, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A group of leading, global life sciences and technology companies today announced a series of endorsements for pandemic preparedness legislation recently introduced by Congress. The Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS) Coalition believes the endorsements represent important policy proposals to spur innovation and provide critical drugs and medical supplies to U.S. patients.

SAMS' endorsements coincide with recent actions taken by the Biden-Harris Administration and Congress to increase the resiliency of the supply chain within the U.S. and boost U.S. production of pharmaceutical products and personal protective equipment (PPE). These new legislative proposals encompass a variety of measures, including trade and tax reforms to encourage domestic manufacturing, the expansion of U.S. purchase agreement programs for important medical infrastructure, novel opportunities to promote U.S.-made pharmaceuticals, and measures to strengthen procurement to the strategic national stockpile (SNS).

"Congress is building on good ideas to strengthen our medical supply chain now— not in decades to come," said David Sanders, Executive Director of SAMS and Vice President of Government Affairs and Policy at Coherus Biosciences. "Our multi-industry coalition endorses these bills because they will help to ensure that our country's medical supply will be better positioned to help patients through this and the next public health crisis and create more U.S. jobs."

SAMS looks forward to working with Congress as it addresses the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as preparing for future global health threats.

List of Endorsed Legislation

H.R. 3683 | Securing America's Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN-08) and Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA-03)

S. 2082 | MADE in America Act

Sen. Jackie Rosen (D-NV) and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC); and Rep. Darren Soto (D-FL-09) and Rep. Earl "Buddy" Carter (R-GA-01)

S. 1176 | Onshoring Essential Antibiotics Act

Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

S. 1693 | Medical Supplies for Pandemics Act of 2021

Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC)

S. 2640 | Disease X Act

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI)

S. 2589 | Securing America's Medical Cabinet Act of 2021

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

H.R. 4470 | Made in America Pandemic Preparedness Act

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY-12) and Rep. James Comer (R-KY-01)

S. 2467 | Public Health Response and Accountability Act

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

S. 2307 | COVID-19 and Pandemic Response Centers of Excellence Act

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), Sen. John Boozman (R-AR), and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

H.R. 2118 | Securing America from Epidemics Act

Rep. Ami Bera (D-CA-07) and Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA-01)

S. 2662 | Industrial Finance Corporation Act

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE)

S. 2740 | PREPARE Act

Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA)

S. 1366 | Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Defense and Enhancement Act

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN)

About Securing America's Medicines and Supply

Securing America's Medicines and Supply (SAMS) is a multi-industry coalition of companies with the mission to strengthen the security of the medical supply chain in the United States—and among U.S. allies. SAMS seeks to drive implementation of legislation and regulation to reward and foster U.S.-made manufacturing of important pharmaceutical products, devices, and supplies. SAMS supports U.S. patients, domestic healthcare security, and U.S. jobs.

