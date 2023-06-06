Life Sciences Company mend™ Receives $15 Million Series A Funding Led by S2G Ventures and Joined by a Syndicate of Leading VCs

NEW YORK, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mend™, a life sciences and digital health company operating at the intersection of nutrapharma, food as medicine, and behavioral health, announced today it has received a round of Series A funding. The $15M round is led by S2G Ventures, a leading multi-stage investment firm dedicated to backing innovative, market-based solutions to advance a more humane and healthy planet.

"The mend products have shown to enhance patient care while reducing provider stress," said Dan Ripma, Vice President at S2G Ventures. "S2G's investment in mend is a reflection of our belief in the need to bridge the divide between the natural world and mainstream medicine, as well as our confidence in the company's ability to address some of the most urgent issues within today's healthcare system."

A solution which solves a pressing healthcare need and demonstrable market demand for the company's purpose has allowed mend to stand out and make an impression on investors in a difficult funding market where many startups are facing significant challenges with raising capital. This round of funding contains a strong syndicate of backers, including S2G Ventures, iSelect Fund, Touchdown Ventures, Colorcon Ventures, Keen Growth Capital, Genhen Capital, Alumni Ventures and others.

"We aim to be an important pillar of Medicine 3.0 and are thrilled with the caliber of our investors along with the mission and values alignment," said Eziah Syed, Co-Founder and CEO of mend. "Through this funding, mend will have the opportunity to invest in transforming the patient care model to enhance healing, recovery, and introduce proactive measures to improve human health and reduce the burden of lifestyle preventable illness."

The funding will help mend with the execution of existing provider contracts, scale its program nationwide, reach more patients to improve perioperative and chronic care, and support key drivers of human health. The funding will also accelerate research and development to further enhance the company's technology platform, nutrapharma, food as medicine products, and clinical services.

"Mend has the potential to narrow the gap between nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals, with an emphasis on scientific validation, physician support, and patient compliance. We look forward to supporting the company, as their unique integrated platform delivers better solutions for patients, providers, and payors," said Kelly Boyer, Vice President of Film Coatings at Colorcon.

In 2022, mend launched a line of targeted, evidence-based nutrapharma products integrated into the mend digital behavioral health coaching platform, Upgraid™ by mend, which extends the care delivery model beyond the hospital setting to further recovery in the home and support patients into healthier habits that last. Upgraid™ by mend is a 'human-first' SMS based and AI-enabled platform that helps hospital systems to extend recovery beyond the hospital, elevating the level of care and alleviating the burden on providers. The program is already showing results with first clients moving to make mend standard of care.

"We are excited to be part of the mend investor group. This round will be the catalysis to move the company forward and begin to scale distribution. The impact the mend products have on preparation and recovery from surgery will be a game changer for the patient community. This investment aligns closely with our investment thesis and we feel strongly about the overall leadership at mend," said Michael Hennessey, CEO of GenHenn Capital Venture Fund I.

With backing from those who believe in making a positive impact on the health of individuals and solving critical issues straining the healthcare industry, mend aims to continue making the power of healing accessible to individuals who need it.

To learn more about the mend line of clinical nutrition products and Upgraid™ by mend platform, visit mend.me.

Mend is a life sciences company that is passionate about bringing the power of healing to people everywhere. Operating at the intersection of nutrapharma and digital wellness, mend helps and enables people who want to repair, recover, and return to life faster and better. The mend nutrapharma products are clinically proven, science backed, and recognized by the medical community to be effective in accelerating repair, recovery, and improving key risk factors contributing to chronic conditions. Integrated with one-on-one coaching powered by AI, the mend platform pushes the paradigm on digital wellness. Driven to improve societal health and bridge the gap between human health and human nature, mend works with leading hospitals and universities on developing evidence-based programs to enhance patient outcomes. Mend is the worlds' first whole-person, nutrapharma powered platform used by elite soldiers, athletes, and professional teams, and is endorsed by many of the country's most respected doctors, surgeons, and health systems.

S2G Ventures, the direct investment team of Builders Vision, partners with entrepreneurs who are working on solutions to some of the world's greatest challenges across the food, agriculture, oceans, and clean energy markets. We provide capital, mentorship, and value-added resources to companies pursuing innovative market-based solutions that generate positive social, environmental, and financial returns. We provide our partners with flexible capital solutions that can range from seed and venture funding through growth equity to debt and infrastructure financing. For more information about S2G, visit s2gventures.com, tune-in to our podcast, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

