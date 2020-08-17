Life Sciences Consulting Firm, The Evanston Group, Announces Rebrand

CHICAGO, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Evanston Group, a life sciences consulting firm that provides program and project leadership, subject matter expertise, and executive consulting and advisory services to clients in the pharmaceuticals & biologics and medical devices industries, announced today its rebrand, which includes a new logo and website (evanstongroup.com).

"For more than two decades and across thousands of engagements, senior executives at leading pharmaceutical and medical device companies – including several working on COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines – have trusted The Evanston Group consultants to fill strategic roles, from PMO to R&D," said Michael Romero, who joined firm as President and Chief Revenue Officer in December 2019.

"The new logo and website are the first steps in a digital transformation that will propel The Evanston Group's already strong record forward," Romero said. "Over the decades, the firm has continually evolved to meet the ever-changing needs of complex life sciences organizations. Now our digital presence matches that innovative spirit and reflects the mix of talents, skill, intuition and experience our clients rely on us for."

The new brand and website are also reflective of The Evanston Group's adaptive service model – a "client pull" versus "consultant push" approach that is very different than the typical large consultancy or commodity staffing service. A combination of experienced leadership, exactly matched talent, and speedy response empowers the firm's clients to accomplish their mission-critical priorities.

As a senior vice president at one client organization, a $10 billion medical devices company, explained, "My expectations were exceeded by the caliber of people The Evanston Group brings in. When I am looking for a special mix of talents, skills and background, The Evanston Group has been able to find and screen a very high quality set of resources. They are immediately right on target."

The Evanston Group provides leadership and expertise across all lifecycle stages, from concept to commercialization, and in all functional areas, including:

Project Management Office

Clinical

Research & Development

Quality Assurance & Control

Regulatory Affairs

Medical Affairs

Mergers & Acquisitions, Integrations, and Divestitures

Digital Transformation Strategy

Supply Chain

Engineering / Manufacturing

Experience The Evanston Group's new brand online at evanstongroup.com.

About The Evanston Group

The Evanston Group is a life sciences consulting firm that provides program and project leadership, subject matter expertise, and executive consulting and advisory services to clients in the pharmaceuticals & biologics and medical devices industries. Across thousands of engagements, senior executives at leading companies – including several working on COVID-19 therapeutics and vaccines – have trusted The Evanston Group consultants to fill strategic roles, from PMO to R&D. For more information, visit evanstongroup.com.

SOURCE The Evanston Group

Related Links

https://www.evanstongroup.com

