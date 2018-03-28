Life Sciences Litigator Moves to Shook

"We can't overstate the value Tom brings to our clients with his deep industry experience in sophisticated, complex litigation," stated Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "Tom is a great asset to our commercial litigation team and health, life science, and food and beverage clients. We anticipate that Tom will help lead our practice development in these areas."

Sullivan has defended clients in varied industries across a wide range of matters, including class actions, and mass torts, as well cases alleging fraud of state and federal healthcare programs under false claims act statutes, violations of consumer fraud statutes, and state attorney general actions. He also has substantial commercial and business litigation experience, and has handled several legal ethics and professional responsibility matters.

"I'm going to be hitting the ground running with this premier litigation firm and its outstanding trial and appellate lawyers," said Sullivan, from his Philadelphia office. "Shook's reputation for its dedication to client service, high quality work, and commitment to industries I serve makes this a match that will benefit my clients. I'm very excited to be here and be part of a team that is focused on delivering superior service, work product, and results in matters of critical importance to clients."

"Tom has an outstanding reputation as a litigator and trusted advisor to clients," stated Sean Wajert, Shook Philadelphia Managing Partner. "We're excited to have him on our growing team and serving clients in the Delaware Valley and nationally."

Sullivan earned his law degree from the University of Pennsylvania School of Law, cum laude, his Ph.D. from the University of Pennsylvania, his M.A. from the University of Reading, England with Highest Distinction, and his B.A. from the College of the Holy Cross. He clerked for Judge Anita Brody of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Sullivan is admitted in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts.

As a litigation powerhouse, Shook represents the world's leading health, science and technology companies. In 2017, Who's Who recognized the firm as its Global Product Liability Firm of the Year. The Corporate Equality Index recognized Shook for its 10th year earning a perfect score for its inclusive work environment.

Sullivan speaks and writes frequently about legal matters, including class actions and issues impacting life sciences, health, and the food and beverage industries.

He is an excellent source for reporters writing about these issues:

Class action litigation;

Product liability; and

State attorney general cases.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 12 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and commercial litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security, and regulatory counseling.

