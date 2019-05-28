Life Sciences Matchmaker SOURCE EXPLORER Passes 3,000-Client Milestone

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SOURCE EXPLORER, a leading life sciences supplier search and matching service, announced today that it has accumulated over 3,000 clients and is taking a firm launch into the global marketplace. SOURCE EXPLORER counts some of the life science industry's leading players in its portfolio, including Gilead, AstraZeneca, Roche, Mylan, Biogen, and Genentech.



"The company's services help save life science clients potentially months of lost time and unnecessary, costly mistakes by making sure that only the most appropriate, qualified service suppliers get hired for needed roles. We aim to become the industry's most efficient and effective matchmaking platform, by allowing member companies to optimize their resources and achieve operational excellence," said SOURCE EXPLORER founder and CEO Kellan Barfield.

SOURCE EXPLORER's advantage is that it focuses solely on life science services. Moreover, every listed supplier is vetted by SOURCE EXPLORER to eliminate false leads and save users time. Client companies can leave reviews on suppliers' listings, and the platform is free to life science professionals.



SOURCE EXPLORER sorts providers into categories around Marketing, Training, Leadership Development, Technology, and Event Planning, although there are other top-level categories, and every category has a range of sub-disciplines. With all the intuitive criteria offered, SOURCE EXPLORER users can link directly to a finely sorted list of excellent supplier candidates in minutes — for free.

For providers, SOURCE EXPLORER offers multiple service tiers and subscription durations.



Other key SOURCE EXPLORER features include:

Fast, detailed tracking of client activity. Every move a client makes within a supplier profile gets tracked, including video views, category and sub-category navigation, keyword use, and more, providing suppliers with deep insight that can lead to profile optimization.

A unique, embedded PPT upload and viewing tool to showcase the supplier's portfolio.

An internal messaging conduit linking clients with suppliers from inside the platform.

Intelligent search results based on strong logic that place the most relevant suppliers at the top.

Relevant sub-specialty viewing.

Barfield notes that SOURCE EXPLORER is growing its client list by over 20 signups per day. The last two quarters were profitable, and all signs continue to indicate that Barfield's observations were spot on: The life sciences field desperately needs a more efficient means of linking project owners and suppliers, and SOURCE EXPLORER has at last delivered the medicine for the industry's malady.



