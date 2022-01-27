NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce the winners of the Life Sciences Voice Top Industry Leaders award. These leaders are driving the industry forward with their remarkable contributions and transformational work. The Life Sciences Voice team is truly honored to recognize such a distinguished list of winners who continue to inspire us all.

Life Sciences Voice Releases Its Much Awaited List of Top Industry Leaders 2021

"In 2021, the Life Sciences sector has remained in focus and many of the leaders have been in the spotlight trying to solve the crisis created by the Covid-19 pandemic," said Jean Coolidge, editor-in-chief of Life Sciences Voice. "It has been an unprecedented year and many leaders have found themselves in unknown territory dealing with rapid change and accelerated transformation, while trying to plan for the new normal. The highly dynamic environment has made the decision making extremely difficult and onerous."

The Life Sciences Voice team had an extremely difficult task picking the winners from such a large pool of nominations from across industry sectors. The Life Sciences Voice community and research team undertook a massive effort to assess and select a diverse list of winners who are making a lasting impact in their field of work. These leaders are playing a critical role in advancing science and organizational excellence to ensure uninterrupted service to the patient population, their employees, partners, and other key stakeholders. They energize their teams to push the boundaries of innovation and extend what is possible.

The award announcement is one of the most awaited events in the industry with thousands of community members helping identify nominees and providing inputs to select the winners. The winner list is available online at Life Sciences Voice Top Industry Leaders Award .

The Life Sciences Voice community is delighted to invite industry professionals and their friends and family to join in the celebration and congratulate the winners!

