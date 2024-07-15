Life Seal Vascular Inc. Awarded Prestigious NSF SBIR Grant to Advance Innovative Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Sac Management Technology

More than $274,000 in NSF funding to develop breakthrough aneurysm sac management technology

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Seal Vascular Inc. (www.lifesealvascular.com), a pioneering company dedicated to revolutionizing endovascular treatment, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the highly competitive National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant. This funding will accelerate the development of Life Seal Vascular's cutting-edge technology to improve patient outcomes and advance the field of endovascular aortic repair (EVAR).

"We are honored to receive this prestigious SBIR grant from the NSF. This funding is a testament to the innovative potential of our technology and our commitment to advancing EVAR care," said Bob Mitchell, Executive Chairman of the Board at Life Seal Vascular Inc. "With this support, we are well-positioned to advance the development of our breakthrough aneurysm sealing solutions and make a significant impact on the lives of EVAR patients worldwide."

The NSF SBIR grant will enable Life Seal Vascular to further develop its proprietary aneurysmal sac sealing technology. Designed as an adjunctive therapy to native endografts, Life Seal Vascular's groundbreaking approach seals the entire aneurysmal sac potentially eliminating endoleaks, reducing reintervention rates and improving clinical outcomes for EVAR patients.

Dr. Michel Reijnen, a renowned vascular surgeon, commented on the significance of Life Seal Vascular's technology, stating, "The advancements being made by Life Seal Vascular are truly remarkable. Their innovative solutions have the potential to revolutionize EVAR, offering patients safer and more effective treatment options. I am excited to see the positive impact this technology will have on the field and on patient care."

The NSF SBIR program is a highly competitive initiative that supports scientific excellence and technological innovation through the investment of federal research funds. Life Seal Vascular's selection for this grant underscores the company's dedication to advancing medical technology and its potential to deliver transformative healthcare solutions.

This grant is supported by the U.S. National Science Foundation under award number 2407378.

About Life Seal Vascular, Inc.

Life Seal Vascular Inc. specializes in innovative sealing technologies for endovascular repair of aortic aneurysms. Their proprietary solutions has the potential to eliminate endoleaks, the main cause of reinterventions in Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR). By completely sealing the aneurysm, Life Seal Vascular's devices ensure predictable deployment and do not interfere with imaging, thereby enhancing the effectiveness and safety of endovascular repair procedures.

For more information about Life Seal Vascular Inc. and its groundbreaking technology, please visit [www.lifesealvascular.com](http://www.lifesealvascular.com).

About U.S. National Science Foundation Small Business Program

America's Seed Fund powered by the U.S. National Science Foundation Small Business programs focuses on transforming scientific and engineering discoveries into products and services with commercial and societal impact. The deep technologies that are funded show promise, but their success hasn't yet been validated. And, each year, the NSF awards $200+ million in research and development (R&D) funding to about 400 startups across the United States. America's Seed Fund is a program within the National Science Foundation and housed within the Directorate for Technology, Innovation and Partnerships.

