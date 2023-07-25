Life Settlements a Stable Alternative to Volatile Investment Trends

News provided by

Aspen Alpha Advisors

25 Jul, 2023, 09:45 ET

RENO, Nev., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Alpha Advisors (AAA) warns of the dangers of putting too much trust in AI or computerized financial trading and encourages investors to explore Life Settlements as a more stable alternative. Historically, the stock market has seen numerous periods of financial instability linked to market trends becoming overcrowded. The current information age has given more access to buying and selling, but as more investors enter the space, typical market instability has become more volatile. From Black Monday to the Cryptocurrency boom, examples of financial trends leading to significant declines and crashes are numerous. Life Settlements offer a steady growth curve with stable, non-correlated returns.

"There is no doubt that the current trend of using AI to make investment choices could trigger a similar event to these historical crashes," shares Jordon Trice, Managing Partner at AAA. "Whenever too many people follow the same advice, it can have dramatic effects on the market."

On October 19, 1987, stock markets worldwide experienced significant declines, averages the United States plummeting by over 22%. The "Black Monday" crash was triggered by a combination of factors, including concerns over rising interest rates, computerized trading strategies, and increasing tension in international markets.

"In the '80s, investors were selling futures and it was really lucrative when only a select few investors had access, but eventually the market became overcrowded and the system broke," says Trice. "Life Settlements, alternatively, are one of the few industries where there isn't as much competition in the market and you can gain access to long-term value with compounding gains over 5-7 years."

Similarly, the Cryptocurrency market has experienced notable crashes since reaching an all-time high in 2017. In 2018, the prices of many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, dropped significantly, resulting in substantial losses for investors. In May 2021, the cryptocurrency market experienced another crash triggered by multiple factors.

"If you are chasing investment trends, I guarantee by the time you hear about it, it's already too late," says Trice. "People tend to lose money when they get scared. All portfolios experience swings over time, but Life Settlements are a great opportunity for the bedrock of your investment portfolio because they lack dramatic drawdown and volatility."

To learn more about opportunities for investment in Life Settlements, visit aspenalphaadvisors.com.

Media Contact: Dana Reynolds
Phone: 207.749.3653
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Aspen Alpha Advisors

Also from this source

In the Face of Banking Uncertainty, Life Settlements offer Low-Risk Investment Opportunities

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.