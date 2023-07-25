Life Settlements a Stable Alternative to Volatile Investment Trends

RENO, Nev., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspen Alpha Advisors (AAA) warns of the dangers of putting too much trust in AI or computerized financial trading and encourages investors to explore Life Settlements as a more stable alternative. Historically, the stock market has seen numerous periods of financial instability linked to market trends becoming overcrowded. The current information age has given more access to buying and selling, but as more investors enter the space, typical market instability has become more volatile. From Black Monday to the Cryptocurrency boom, examples of financial trends leading to significant declines and crashes are numerous. Life Settlements offer a steady growth curve with stable, non-correlated returns.

"There is no doubt that the current trend of using AI to make investment choices could trigger a similar event to these historical crashes," shares Jordon Trice, Managing Partner at AAA. "Whenever too many people follow the same advice, it can have dramatic effects on the market."

On October 19, 1987, stock markets worldwide experienced significant declines, averages the United States plummeting by over 22%. The "Black Monday" crash was triggered by a combination of factors, including concerns over rising interest rates, computerized trading strategies, and increasing tension in international markets.

"In the '80s, investors were selling futures and it was really lucrative when only a select few investors had access, but eventually the market became overcrowded and the system broke," says Trice. "Life Settlements, alternatively, are one of the few industries where there isn't as much competition in the market and you can gain access to long-term value with compounding gains over 5-7 years."

Similarly, the Cryptocurrency market has experienced notable crashes since reaching an all-time high in 2017. In 2018, the prices of many cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, dropped significantly, resulting in substantial losses for investors. In May 2021, the cryptocurrency market experienced another crash triggered by multiple factors.

"If you are chasing investment trends, I guarantee by the time you hear about it, it's already too late," says Trice. "People tend to lose money when they get scared. All portfolios experience swings over time, but Life Settlements are a great opportunity for the bedrock of your investment portfolio because they lack dramatic drawdown and volatility."

To learn more about opportunities for investment in Life Settlements, visit aspenalphaadvisors.com.

