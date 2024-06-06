Life Skills Online Summer Camp Free for Kids Ages 5-18

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- What are kids going to do this summer? Kids Cook Real Food™ offers a free virtual summer camp with one hundred life skills workshops for kids and teens ages 5-18 and their parents June 24-28. Experts in the fields of finance, entrepreneurship, organization, cooking, gardening, wellness and more created short 5-30 minute videos to give kids a quick taste of a variety of topics. These 70 experts give campers a "mission" in each workshop, an action step to implement in the real world. Families can enter to win 200 prizes valued at $10,000 total by completing missions.

In a world where one-third of college students can't boil an egg and youth anxiety is at an all-time high, Kimball says, "Children need authentic skills to build confidence and agency, which are the ultimate anxiety antidotes." Previous camp leader Lenore Skenazy, author of Free Range Kids and co-founder of the Let Grow Project with social psychologist Jonathan Haidt, says, "We have to get out of the mindset that only academics matter when it comes to learning." She claims, "We've been fed the lie that our kids are in constant danger and can't handle anything," and calls skills like using sharp knives and woodworking tools "beneficial risks."

According to learner.com, over 70% of students experience a decline in math skills over the summer, and students may lose up to two months of reading proficiency, often referred to as the summer slide. Skip the boring workbooks; real world applications like starting a business and keeping a ledger give kids ample opportunity to keep up their skills. The 2024 #LifeSkillsNow summer camp teaches academic soft skills as well, including effective notetaking, organizing schedules and projects with Trello, tools to reduce test anxiety, and how to plan ahead.

Families, grandparents, schools, homeschool groups, and churches can register now for free at https://kidscookrealfood.com/summercamp and receive 13 workshops to get started on right away while waiting for free camp week, June 24-28.

Find images and more details at https://kidscookrealfood.com/press-release-life-skills-online-summer-camp-free-for-kids-ages-5-18/

