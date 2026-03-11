LIFE SURGE SACRAMENTO SEES 1,612 DECISIONS FOR CHRIST FROM 4,456 ATTENDEES TO THE MARCH 7 EVENT

One of Highest Ever Response Rates, the Sacramento Event Featured John C. Maxwell, Tim Tebow, Ed Mylett, Nick Vujicic, Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Jr., and The Benham Brothers

TAMPA, Fla., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Surge, a for-profit live events and education company designed to equip Christians for Kingdom impact, announced their Sacramento on March 7, 2026 drew 4,456 attendees to experience the line-up of inspirational speakers including John C. Maxwell, Tim Tebow, Ed Mylett, Nick Vujicic, Candace Cameron Bure, Michael Jr., and the Benham Brothers.

Throughout the day, speakers emphasized practical application, equipping attendees with tools they can implement immediately in areas such as biblical stewardship, leadership development, and entrepreneurship, reflecting Life Surge's commitment to build and serve, not merely inspire.

What stood out most was the overwhelming response to the Gospel invitation, with 1,612 attendees publicly responding to follow Christ during the event.

"What we experienced in Sacramento was extraordinary," said Shawn Marcell, President of Life Surge. "Seeing 36% of the audience respond to the Gospel reminds us why we do what we do. It's a powerful reminder that when believers gather to grow in faith and stewardship, God moves in remarkable ways."

"Life Surge exists to equip Christians for Kingdom impact in the marketplace, helping them steward their lives, work, and resources with eternal purpose," said Marcell. "Our one-day experience advances what Life Surge calls economic discipleship, the biblical call to multiply what God has entrusted to us. As a for-profit education company boldly centered on the Gospel, Life Surge demonstrates that business can be both profitable and profoundly evangelistic."

Across the country, the movement is seeing tens of thousands make decisions for Christ while also equipping believers to grow in influence, discipline, and vocational stewardship. Attendees are challenged to embrace vocational stewardship, recognizing their careers and businesses as platforms for Gospel influence. In 2025, more than 25,000 people chose to walk with Jesus at a Life Surge event.

"We believe God cares about how we steward every area of our lives," Marcell added. "When believers grow in discipline, generosity, and leadership, the impact extends far beyond the arena. That's how the Kingdom surges."

The Sacramento gathering continues strong national momentum as Life Surge expands its 2026 tour season into additional major markets including San Antonio, St. Louis, and Kansas City. For more information, visit LifeSurge.com.

About Life Surge:

Life Surge is a national faith-based movement designed to inspire, train, and equip individuals to grow their faith, finances, and future through practical, Bible-based teaching. Known for its dynamic one-day events focused on Worship, Wisdom, Work, and Wealth, Life Surge events have impacted hundreds of thousands of attendees across the country since their inception.

With an attendee satisfaction score of over 98%, Life Surge reviews consistently highlight life-changing experiences, from renewed purpose to breakthrough strategies in business and personal growth. For those ready to go deeper, SurgeU, the advanced coaching and education track, offers transformational three-day classes, mentorship, and other actionable tools to help individuals walk out their calling with clarity and confidence.

From first-time attendees to participants enrolled in SurgeU, people across America are discovering why Life Surge is more than an event—it's a launchpad for Kingdom-minded living and legacy.

SOURCE Life Surge