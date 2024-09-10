Life Surge's Customer Loyalty Outshines Major Brands, Proving Profound Audience Impact

PALMETTO, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Surge has achieved an impressive net promoter score of 50 for its live events, placing it above several well-known brands and highlighting its profound impact on its audience . The impressive statistic ranks the 5-year-old business above American Express Bank and Disney.

Life Surge

The NPS is a key metric that measures customer loyalty and satisfaction , with scores above 50 considered excellent. The NPS revolutionizes market research by distilling customer sentiment into a single, potent query about recommendation likelihood. Embraced by global industry titans for more than 20 years, this metric stands as the cornerstone of measuring and enhancing customer loyalty.

Life Surge, founded by Joe Johnson in 2019 , is a rapidly growing movement that unites renowned Christian speakers and innovative business leaders. Its mission is to "inspire, transform, and equip people to surge their lives God's way for kingdom impact."

Attracting over 100,000 individuals annually, Life Surge emphasizes the power of in-person connection and community building. Events feature names such as former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, motivational speaker Nick Vujicic, Duck Dynasty's Willie Robertson, and shark attack survivor and Soul Surfer author Bethany Hamilton. The movement also includes performances from top Christian artists like Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Chandler Moore, and Chris Tomlin, blending worship with actionable insights from elite business minds and entrepreneurial coaches.

Life Surge is headquartered in Palmetto, Florida, and its one-day events tour the country in markets across America, with over 80% of live events selling out. The movement unlocks the potential of people of faith to grow their financial resources to impact the world around them.

"A testament to our success is our high NPS score," said Joe Johnson, founder of Life Surge. "Our customers love us, and this score indicates the positive difference we're making in people's lives."

