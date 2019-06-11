Life Time Athletic Resort & Spa to Open at Downtown at the Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, has signed a lease with ShopCore Properties to bring its high-end athletic lifestyle resort with more than 100,000 square feet of best-in-class amenities and programs, and a rooftop beach club, to Downtown at the Gardens in Palm Beach Gardens.

"ShopCore's goal is to create world-class amenities and energy at Downtown at the Gardens to attract customers both day and night," said Luke Petherbridge, President and CEO of ShopCore Properties. "Our remerchandising strategy, coupled with design updates and new retailers and engaging placemaking, will showcase Downtown at the Gardens' vibrant atmosphere and potential to inspire health, happiness and well-being in this great community.

"Downtown at the Gardens is located in one of Southeast Florida's most desirable and thoughtfully planned communities," continued Petherbridge. "The addition of Life Time will elevate our offerings to the community and is the first of many exciting announcements to come. We are truly grateful to have been embraced by the local community and for the support of the Palm Beach Gardens City Council in our efforts to bring our vision to reality."

Life Time is targeted to open in 2021.

"As we continue our expansion into South Florida, Downtown at the Gardens is a location that excites us as a development meeting the changing needs of consumers by creating new and exciting spaces," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Executive Vice President of Real Estate and Development. "Life Time will bring a whole new experience to the area with our athletic lifestyle resort designed to meet the health and wellness needs of every age group. We look forward to becoming an anchor to this new model in 2021."

Founded in 1992, Life Time currently has Florida locations in Tampa and Boca Raton with another planned in Coral Gables. The company also owns and produces several athletic events throughout Florida including the Miami Marathon and South Beach Triathlon. The new lifestyle resort will boast such amenities as a rooftop pool, Pilates, yoga, cycle and training programs, basketball courts, a spa, a salon, rooftop bistro, a Life Time Kids Academy and more.

"By adding a best-in-class anchor like Life Time and other lifestyle amenities to our current offerings of retail, restaurants and grocery, ShopCore is transforming Downtown at the Gardens into a community gathering place perfect for the Florida lifestyle with something for everyone, continued Petherbridge."

ShopCore Properties owns and operates more than 20 million-square-feet of retail space across the U.S. with significant holdings in Calif., Fla., N.Y., Pa. and Texas. Its assets are concentrated in densely populated markets and are anchored by best-in-class retailers, with more than 1 million square feet of retail real estate in its Florida portfolio. For leasing or general information on Downtown at the Gardens, visit shopcore.com or reach Nina Rogers, Vice President of Specialty Centers at ShopCore at 215-330-4219.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 143 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

