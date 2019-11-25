Life Time Continues New Jersey Growth with Announcement of First Life Time Work at Somerset Corporate Center in 2020

Life Time Work Bridgewater will be located adjacent to its Life Time Bridgewater athletic resort at 100 Somerset Corporate Blvd and provide its members more than 31,000-square-feet of elegantly designed private office and open-plan workspaces that promote comfort, collaboration and productivity.

"Life Time Work is a natural extension of the lifestyle brand we have built in our athletic resorts over the past 27 years and specifically here with our Bridgewater athletic resort," said Life Time Work President James O'Reilly. "We're excited about the entrepreneurial growth in New Jersey and the community of dynamic professionals here. Somerset Corporate Center is the perfect location for us to unveil this elevated shared workspace concept and we look forward to helping our members in their pursuit of a fulfilling and healthy worklife."

Life Time Work provides innovative shared work environments for established professionals life and enables members to be more productive, engaged and fulfilled—with the added benefit of a Diamond all-access Life Time club membership. "We have carefully considered every detail to uniquely address the needs of for those seeking an alternative to the traditional long-term lease or challenges faced by remote teams working from their homes," O'Reilly said.

Highlights of the new space include:

Membership options including: Office Resident, Open Resident and Lounge Membership

More than 50 offices and a variety of other private and open workspaces

State-of-the-art conference rooms, private phone rooms and open meeting spaces

A premium turnkey, month to month membership, including Herman Miller furniture, unlimited Wi-Fi, printing, copying, scanning and shredding services

Inspiring events and curated content and speakers

Healthy food options and fresh brewed coffee

Access to all Life Time athletic resort and Life Time Work locations

Life Time Work Bridgewater will mark the second of three Life Time unveilings in New Jersey over a two-year span, including the recently announced Middletown-based club, scheduled for a late 2021 opening. Other open Life Time Work locations in North America, include Life Time Work Ardmore (Pa.), Life Time Centre City Five (Houston, Tx), Life Time Work West End (St. Louis Park, Minn.) along with announced locations in Life Time Work Edina (Minn.) (Opening December 3), Life Time Work Coral Gables (Fla.) (2020), Life Time Work Green Street (Houston, Tx) (2020) and Life Time Dallas Midtown (2020).

A limited number of Life Time Work memberships are available. More information is available at https://work.lifetime.life/home.html or by calling (908) 800-5100.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across nearly 147 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time athletic resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

