Life Time Debuts New Athletic Country Club in Westlake, Representing Company's 13th in Dallas-Fort Worth Area

112,000-square-foot luxury leisure and lifestyle destination features indoor and outdoor pools with a beach club, seven pickleball courts, expansive workout spaces and much more, elevating health and wellness in the community

DALLAS, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) further expanded in Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex with the opening of Life Time Westlake on Aug. 3. The opening extends Life Time's athletic country club footprint to 33 locations across Texas.

The 112,000-square-foot, two-story Life Time Westlake destination meets the health and wellness and healthy entertainment needs of families, couples and individuals seeking to lead healthy, happy lives. Highlights include indoor and outdoor pools with a luxurious outdoor beach club and bistro, seven pickleball courts (three indoor and four outdoor) with viewing areas, Life Time's Kids Academy for learning and playing, a LifeCafe fast casual restaurant, a full-service LifeSpa offering treatments for body, hair, nails, and skin, luxurious locker rooms with rejuvenation suites and more.

"We continue to see incredible demand in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro for our athletic country club experience and the offerings we provide for the entire family," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "Following the successful opening of our Las Colinas club earlier this year, it's exciting to add another Life Time to the area as consumer desirability for Life Time continues to grow and we seek to serve even more members of this community."

With its spacious fitness and functional training floor, members can take their training to the next level with hundreds of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance-training equipment and free weights. Life Time's Dynamic Personal Trainers guide and support members toward their fitness goals, while Dynamic Stretch Specialists can provide assisted-stretch sessions to aid in members' recovery efforts. The clubs will also feature ARORA programming specifically for active agers. Additionally, the LT Recovery Zone on the fitness floor offers compression therapy, metabolic testing, recovery treatments and nutrition counseling. Life Time's proprietary GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit signature group training classes also are included in membership.

Plus, more than 100 group fitness classes led by the area's top instructors will be offered across six studios from Life Time's Class Collection including barre, cycle, strength, Pilates and yoga.

Life Time Westlake is located at 2902 Sam School Road and will be open to serve members from 4 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Signature Membership holders also may visit other area Life Time clubs.

For more information on features and amenities at Life Time Las Westlake, visit the club's website, or call 214-231-5600.

Life Time first entered the Dallas-Fort Worth market with the opening of Life Time Plano in 2003. It most recently opened Life Time Las Colinas in April.

The Company is continuing to grow its athletic country club locations nationwide through 2024. Click here for a complete list of new Life Time locations coming soon.

For more information visit www.lifetime.life.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 45,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

