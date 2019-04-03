Life Time Disrupts Shared Workspace Industry with April 3 Opening of Life Time Work West End; Edina to Follow Later in 2019

Life Time Work was purposely designed to promote a healthy and fulfilling worklife with elegant workspaces for a variety of needs and appointments that promote comfort, collaboration and productivity. Its unmatched amenities and upscale layout and design truly provide a high-end, flexible and turnkey office environment for the busy professional.

"The creation of Life Time Work is a natural extension of the lifestyle brand we have built in our athletic resorts over the past 27 years," said Life Time Work President James O'Reilly. "With its proven growth and dynamic business and entrepreneurial community, St. Louis Park is an ideal location for us to introduce this concept and we look forward to helping our members in their pursuit of a fulfilling and healthy worklife."

Featuring 28,000-square feet of dynamic ergonomic workspaces, an exquisite dedicated outdoor terrace, state-of-the-art conference rooms and both private and open-plan workspaces, Life Time Work West End features a select number of memberships, including Office Resident, Open Resident and Lounge Membership. Each provides membership to the athletic resort club and all of the tools and amenities needed to work remotely. Highlights of the space include:

84 open resident desks, 53 offices and lounge spaces

11 phone booths and 4 phone rooms

7 conference rooms and a balcony-level quiet zone

Solarium and outdoor terrace spaces

Monthly events and curated content

Access to a tech-guru and printing, scanning and copying

Following the opening of Life Time Work West End, Life Time will introduce another destination in Edina later this year with more than 45,000-square-feet as part of the massive Life Time project at Southdale Center. Additional locations including Houston, TX are planned nationwide. For more information, visit lifetime.life/work.

