Life Time Disrupts Shared Workspace Industry With Opening Of Category Redefining Life Time Work on April 27

Unique from other shared workspace providers, Life Time Work is integrated into Life Time's luxury athletic destinations, which features healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment programs and experiences, and was purposely designed to promote a healthy and fulfilling worklife. With unmatched amenities and an upscale design, Life Time Work is a high-end, flexible and turnkey office environment for the busy professional.

In tandem with its unveiling, Life Time Athletic Ardmore will also officially open its doors delivering unparalleled signature programming, luxurious services and amenities, and healthy entertainment far-exceeding that of a traditional club or gym or variety-lacking boutique.

A grand opening celebration to showcase the new, ultimate athletic boutique and Life Time Work destination is scheduled for Thursday, April 26, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with tours, demonstrations, food and entertainment.

Life Time Athletic Ardmore is Philadelphia's premier flagship destination and offers more than 80,000-square-feet across five stories and floor of expertly appointed spaces. Highlights include:

Six specialized studios for exclusive group exercise, yoga, barre, cycle, and Pilates programming

A 15,000-square-foot fitness and training floor for individual, small group and 1:1 training with 150 pieces of best-in-class cardio and strength-based equipment

Interactive Kids Academy providing entertainment including music, reading, yoga, dance and more for babies through tweens

Exquisite dressing rooms with complimentary towels and lockers

LifeCafe, a healthy fast-casual eatery with made-to-order and Meals to Go offerings and Life Time's proprietary lines of protein, vitamins and supplement (open to non-members)

LifeSpa, a full-service boutique spa offering skin, hair, nail and massage services to rejuvenate and recover (open to non-members)

"We are thrilled to bring our Life Time experience to the Main Line community," said Life Time Athletic Senior General Manager Miklos Horvath. "Our comprehensive athletic boutique is simply unmatched in the area and we are honored to begin serving our members with a unique and comprehensive Healthy Way of Life experience through our incredible array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

Life Time Athletic Ardmore's commitment to a Healthy Way of Life is embodied in its Core 3 philosophy: "Know it. Nourish it. Move it", which empowers members with knowledge about their bodies through personalized and integrated health assessments, nutrition plans and workouts and recovery offerings to create long-term health and wellness success.

The elite shared workspace destination, Life Time Work, features 12,000-square feet of elaborate ergonomic workspaces, an exquisite dedicated outdoor terrace, state-of-the-art conference rooms and private and open-plan workspaces. All members of Life Time Work receive membership to the athletic resort club and all of the tools and amenities needed to work remotely.

"The Philadelphia market and Suburban Square were the ideal location for us to introduce Life Time Work to the world with its proven growth and dynamic business and entrepreneurial community," says Life Time Work President James O'Reilly. "Life Time Work will offer an experience that truly champions the pursuit of a fulfilling and healthy worklife."

Life Time Athletic Ardmore is the 133nd Life Time destination in North America. The destination is located at 40 East Montgomery Avenue in Ardmore and will be open Monday through Friday and 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. A range of memberships are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, call 484-393-7100 or visit lifetimeathletic.com/Ardmore.

