Life Time Edina at Southdale Debuts as Game-Changing Anchor at America's First Enclosed Shopping Center on Dec. 3

Life Time Edina at Southdale , located at 2990 Southdale Center, Edina, MN, covers more ground than the former department store space it replaced by nearly 100,000 square feet. The athletic resort is a three-story, 147,000 square foot building that includes the company's first built rooftop beach club, indoor basketball courts, swimming pools, dedicated LT Recovery with physical therapy and chiropractic care, a full-service LifeCafe and LifeSpa and more. Next door is another 3-story, 57,000 square foot building housing Life Time Work luxury coworking space and Life Time Sport indoor soccer fields. In total, the 204,000-square-foot Life Time complex will bring 3,000 to 4,000 people to Southdale Center every day.

"Our Life Time project at Southdale Center is one of our most exciting to date for our company and brand, and also for how consumers think about—and use—shopping centers," said Bahram Akradi, Life Time founder, chairman and CEO. "In partnership with Simon and others across the country, we're creating an entirely new approach to these ever-important locations to bring people back to these community hubs. Malls that are well-located are a great story—not a sob story."

Over the past 27 years, Life Time has developed world-class amenities and signature programs designed to provide members of all ages with individualized health and wellness experiences to help them achieve their goals. As the company has grown to nearly 150 destinations across North America, it has started expanding into new areas that encompass a full-spectrum healthy way of life, most recently with Life Time Work and the more recent announcement of Life Time Living.

The new Life Time Work Edina location is the fourth to open nationally and second in the Twin Cities, with plans for 50 to 60 over the next five to six years. "Life Time Work is a natural extension of the lifestyle brand we've built and provides innovative shared work environments for established professionals, enabling members to be more productive, engaged and fulfilled," said Akradi. "Together with this, our athletic resort and Life Time Sport spaces, we're truly creating our absolute best healthy living experience to date in one place."

"Our iconic collection of properties generates billions of visits each year and having our finger on the pulse enables us to partner with dynamic brands such as Life Time to build the next generation of exciting and innovative experiential destinations," said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon. "We're constantly re-imagining our properties to offer customers new health, dining, entertainment and shopping experiences that cannot be found elsewhere – and our partnership with Life Time to transform Southdale is a perfect example of our market-leading strategy."

Life Time Edina at Southdale marks the company's 24th Minnesota location and its first club to open in the state since 2012. Athletic club hours are seven days a week from 4am to midnight Monday through Friday and 5am to 11pm Saturday and Sunday. Memberships for individuals, couples and families are available in club or online. Additional information can be found by calling (952) 257-7100 or by visiting Life Time Edina's page here.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across nearly 148 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time athletic resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

SOURCE Life Time