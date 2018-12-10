Life Time Expands Houston Presence with Baybrook Opening; More than $37 Million Athletic Lifestyle Resort Opens at 4 a.m. on December 21

Located at Baybrook Mall, 19250 Gulfbrook Drive, the massive 255,000+-square-foot destination is the company's ninth location in the Houston market. It follows the successful opening of Life Time Athletic Cypress this past June and is one of three additional Life Time destinations planned, including Houston Greenway and Houston's first Life Time Work , a new co-working space to be located at City Centre both set to open in 2019.

With modern architecture, beautiful spaces and an abundance of amenities, the Life Time footprint delivers an unparalleled athletic resort experience with cutting-edge programming led by the area's top instructors and professionals. The expansive resort features everything members of any age could dream of in the areas of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment, including:

Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one and small group GTX and Alpha Training

More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

The Zone, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care

State-of-the-art, outdoor tennis complex featuring eight hard surface courts with lessons, leagues and tournaments for all ages

Indoor and outdoor aquatic center with lap and leisure pools, whirlpools, slides and an outdoor bistro

A dedicated Kids Academy, for kids ages three months to 11

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa;

Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers.

"Our entire focus is to help people live healthy, happy lives and this incredible, new Baybrook destination certainly furthers the positive health impact we are able to have throughout Greater Houston," said Clarence Latson, general manager of Life Time Athletic Baybrook. "We are thrilled with the continued growth within the Houston market and look forward to serving the community and our members with a broad array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

Life Time Athletic Baybrook is the 141st Life Time destination in North America and the second Houston location to be built since 2010. Other clubs include City Centre, Champions, Cypress, Kingwood, Cinco Ranch, Lake Houston, Sugar Land, and Galleria Tennis.

Life Time Athletic Baybrook will be open seven days a week from 4 a.m. to midnight. A range of membership options are available for individuals, couples and families. For more information about Life Time Athletic, please call 346.600.7800, or visit our website.

