Life Time Expands Presence in Missouri with Grand Opening Celebration of Massive Athletic Resort in Frontenac on Dec. 12

To celebrate the massive opening, city officials and Life Time leaders will be present for a grand opening ribbon-cutting and event on Thursday, December 12 from 6pm-8pm. Following an exclusive weekend opening for its first Founding Members from December 13-15, the club will officially open to all members on Monday, December 16 at 5am.

Life Time Frontenac will provide its members with an unmatched, complete health and wellness experience including personalized training programs, an array of group fitness classes, a fast-casual café, luxurious spa, and other world-class amenities.

"It's been more than 11 years since Life Time first came to Missouri with our West County-Chesterfield location and we've been honored to help so many members live healthier, happier lives," said Jeff Zwiefel, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "With the opening of Life Time Frontenac, we're eager to bring our unmatched health and wellness experience to even more people with first-class services, amenities and programs for all ages."

Highlights of the more than $55 million Diamond Club destination include:

Life Time Frontenac will be open seven days a week from 5am to 11pm at 2051 South Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, MO 63131. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please call (314)-888-0806 or visit their website. You can also check out Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 149 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

