Life Time Expands Presence in Missouri with Grand Opening Celebration of Massive Athletic Resort in Frontenac on Dec. 12
More than 175,000-square-foot destination, on site of former Shriner's Hospital, creates more than 200 full-time and part-time jobs
Dec 12, 2019, 11:02 ET
FRONTENAC, Mo., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time, the premier healthy lifestyle brand, is bringing its second athletic lifestyle resort to Missouri. The opening of Life Time Frontenac, located just 15 minutes from the heart of St. Louis, brings the Life Time count to 149 destinations across 40 states and 30 major markets in the U.S. and Canada.
To celebrate the massive opening, city officials and Life Time leaders will be present for a grand opening ribbon-cutting and event on Thursday, December 12 from 6pm-8pm. Following an exclusive weekend opening for its first Founding Members from December 13-15, the club will officially open to all members on Monday, December 16 at 5am.
Life Time Frontenac will provide its members with an unmatched, complete health and wellness experience including personalized training programs, an array of group fitness classes, a fast-casual café, luxurious spa, and other world-class amenities.
"It's been more than 11 years since Life Time first came to Missouri with our West County-Chesterfield location and we've been honored to help so many members live healthier, happier lives," said Jeff Zwiefel, executive vice president and chief operating officer. "With the opening of Life Time Frontenac, we're eager to bring our unmatched health and wellness experience to even more people with first-class services, amenities and programs for all ages."
Highlights of the more than $55 million Diamond Club destination include:
- 128,000-square foot building and 50,000-square-foot pool deck and bistro area
- Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group Alpha and GTX Training
- More than 400 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment
- LT Recovery, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic recovery treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care
- Two full-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training
- An indoor and outdoor aquatic center featuring leisure and lap pools and resort-style seating
- Life Time Run, with run coaches, training programs and weekly social runs
- A dedicated Kids Academy, featuring tumbling, movement, language and learning classes for three months to 11
- A dedicated work space featuring touches of Life Time Work with desks, tables and areas for those who want to work before or after their workouts
- LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused, fast-casual cafe featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more
- LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails
- Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers, featuring an assortment of Soapbox body products
Life Time Frontenac will be open seven days a week from 5am to 11pm at 2051 South Lindbergh Blvd, Frontenac, MO 63131. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please call (314)-888-0806 or visit their website. You can also check out Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life
Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 149 destinations in 40 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.
SOURCE Life Time
