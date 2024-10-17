Life Time Expands Relationship with National Academy of Sports Medicine to Support Rapid Growth in Personal Training and Group Coaching

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Time (NYSE: LTH) today announced the renewal of its long-standing alliance with the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), continuing its commitment to professional development opportunities for its dynamic personal trainers, stretch specialists and group fitness instructors.

Life Time is currently one of the largest employers in the training and group fitness space with more than 3,500 personal trainers, stretch specialists and Pilates instructors, in addition to more than 8,500 studio instructors.

Through the collaboration, Life Time trainers and instructors have complimentary access to the NASM ClubConnect platform, which includes continued education courses, reduced rates for certifications and credentials and exclusive access to workshops. Along with the company's own certification process, this access ensures Life Time trainers and instructors remain at the forefront of the wellness industry, giving them ample skills to help members live healthier, happier lives.

"Our affiliation with NASM reflects our commitment to the professional growth and ongoing education of trainers and instructors at Life Time," said Ryan Sonnenburg, Vice President of Life Time Personal Training. "By expanding access to educational resources, we empower our experts to deliver exceptional results and maintain our culture of excellence within our athletic country clubs."

"Life Time offers significant opportunities and benefits for its personal trainers, coaches and instructors that foster growth, development and retention," said David Van Daff, Vice President of Industry Development & Corporate Affairs at NASM. "Their dedication to certification, specializations, and development ensures that fitness professionals are continually equipped with the most advanced resources and continuing education, promoting a culture of lifelong learning and excellence."

As Life Time continues its rapid growth of athletic country clubs, there are great opportunities across the U.S. and Canada for those seeking personal training careers. For more information you can visit the Life Time Careers website.

Life Time has also launched a 4-week paid internship personal training program for those new to the profession. The program will offer a fitness certification and hands-on skills needed to be a best-in-class fitness professional. The initiative underscores Life Time's commitment to developing the next generation of fitness professionals. For more information, visit Life Time Training Internships.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 175 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 42,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

About NASM

National Academy of Sports Medicine® (NASM) is a global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals. Building on over 35 years of expertise, NASM programs create a roadmap for fitness and wellness professionals to help their clients achieve better physical and mental performance in athletics and everyday life. NASM provides an industry-first training system, with the Optimum Performance Training (OPT™) model, creating robust courses and content based solely on science-backed research. Learn more at www.nasm.org .

