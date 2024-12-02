Life Time Foundation Furthering Support for Improved Student Meals with Green Onion

Newly enhanced, complimentary digital resource uniquely helps schools remove unwanted ingredients in favor of healthier alternatives

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In support of improved youth nutrition, the Life Time Foundation, the 501(c)(3) non-profit of Life Time (NYSE: LTH) has announced enhancements to Green Onion. First launched in 2023, Green Onion is the only complimentary digital nutrition software designed to help school districts, purchasing cooperatives and food manufacturers analyze their K-12 food products at the individual ingredient level to easily identify unwanted ingredients in favor of healthy alternatives resulting in positive, sustainable nutritional changes.

Green Onion goes well beyond simply the Nutrition Facts label, flagging ingredients of concern listed in the Ingredient Guide for Better School Food Purchasing, a science-based resource created by school nutrition professionals in partnership with the Center for Science in the Public Interest. Featuring a streamlined and user-friendly layout, completed in partnership with the Eliassen Group, the digital tool is now easier to use. Users can track their progress towards the elimination of unwanted ingredients, as well as those that have the potential to be overused, which are commonly found in foods of lower nutritional quality or tend to indicate that a food is highly processed. Support from a Life Time Foundation registered dietitian also is available to help schools get started.

"Green Onion is an invaluable resource to inform and guide unlike anything available," said Anneliese Tanner, Executive Director, Food and Nutrition Services at Boston Public Schools. "When a district can improve a product, particularly one that is served daily or weekly, the impact can be exponentially positive. Consider something served frequently, like a tortilla, a bread product, a hamburger, pickles, etc. Here we have the opportunity to impact nearly two million meals with better ingredients."

Green Onion continues to receive real-time product data directly from K-12 food suppliers via 1WorldSync, the largest Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN), ensuring reliable, up-to-date information is always available. As more and more manufacturers upload their ingredients, positive change will accelerate.

"We know that nutrition and access to healthy, nourishing foods is vital to ensuring that children are physically and mentally ready to learn," said Angie Check, RD, CD, Nutrition Project Coordinator at the Life Time Foundation.

School districts and school nutrition professionals interested in creating a free Green Onion account may learn more and get started here.

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH) is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

