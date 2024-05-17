Life Time Foundation Supports American Forests as Part of Healthy Planet Commitment

Foundation grants $1 million to restore threatened whitebark pine in western U.S.

CHANHASSEN, Minn., May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Time Foundation, the 501©(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH), has provided a $1 million grant to American Forests to support restoration of the threatened whitebark pine in the western U.S.

Whitebark pine is a high-elevation keystone species that has been experiencing large-scale die-off caused by disease, pests and climate change. Without its existence, other species and forest ecosystems are at risk of drastic, negative change. With this critical funding, American Forests will be able to advance projects to restore whitebark pine, which grows across 80 million acres in seven western states and two Canadian provinces, including national parks and iconic areas where many ski, hike and camp. Projects also will support wildlife and return whitebark pine forests that help hold and slowly release snowpack, delivering clean water to the communities below.

"We're proud to support American Forests and further our commitment to nurture a healthy planet today and for future generations to come," said Sarah Emola, Life Time Director of ESG Programs and the Life Time Foundation. "Our respective missions align well and reinforce our joint commitment to preserve the land and ensure a space where future generations can live healthy, happy lives."

Specific projects supported by the grant include efforts to directly plant seeds in Yellowstone, Glacier and Grand Teton National Parks, as well as collect and test cones for disease resistance in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks. Additionally, the funds will help strengthen the reforestation supply chain by supporting nurseries and training experts, as well as advance work to sequence the genome of the whitebark pine and improve efforts to cultivate natural disease resistance.

"We've seen immense loss of whitebark pine across its range; yet we have the tools and knowledge to reverse the decline of this important species," said Brian Kittler, Resilient Forests lead with American Forests. "Through partnerships like our collaboration with the Life Time Foundation, we're able to scale up restoration efforts and work across landscapes to fix the trajectory of whitebark pine."

By conserving and restoring this threatened species and its ecosystem, a key component to alpine biodiversity is protected, ensuring future generations can continue to enjoy the health benefits of outdoor recreation in pristine nature environments and foster a deeper connection with nature. The Life Time Foundation and American Forests encourage joining their efforts to conserve, preserve, and protect the environment. To donate to this initiative, click here.

About Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, is the 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

About American Forests

American Forests is the first national nonprofit conservation organization created in the U.S. Since its founding in 1875, the organization has been the pathfinders for the forest conservation movement. Its mission is to create healthy and resilient forests, from cities to large natural landscapes, that deliver essential benefits for climate, people, water and wildlife. The organization advances its mission through forestry, innovation, place-based partnerships to plant and restore forests, and movement building. For more information visit: www.americanforests.org.

