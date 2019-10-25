Life Time Greenway Opens in Former Houston City Club; 10th Houston-Area Athletic Resort Features Rooftop Pool

Life Time purchased the Greenway Plaza space in 2017 and began work in 2018 to create the ultimate athletic resort experience for members. The entire 150,000-square foot club was reimagined including the addition of a rooftop pool deck—a first in the market—covering 54,000-square feet on top of the existing parking structure. A Life Time Work lounge occupies 5,500-square-feet with touches from the company's Life Time Work coworking model, while LT Recovery, a dedicated space for athletic performance and recovery featuring metabolic assessments, nutrition coaching, sports and athletic treatments, and chiropractic and physical therapy care, takes 3,000-square feet.

"Life Time is very excited to bring something completely new to Houston here in Greenway Plaza," said Jeff Zwiefel, Life Time chief operating officer. "Everything we create inside and outside of our building is designed with our members in mind and providing them all they need to live a healthy happy life whether they're exercising, working, relaxing or spending time with family or friends. This is truly a special place."

Highlights of the more than $34 million Diamond Signature Club include:

98,000-square foot building and 54,000-square-foot outdoor oasis

Dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming; one-on-one personal training and small group Alpha and GTX Training

More than 300 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment

Two full-size basketball courts with Ultimate Hoops leagues and skills training

An outdoor aquatic center with leisure and lap pools and resort-style seating and bocce ball

A dedicated Kids Academy, for kids ages three months to 11

A dedicated work space featuring touches of Life Time Work with desks, tables and areas for those who want to work before or after their workouts

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused fast-casual restaurant featuring a full menu, Meals to Go and grab and go assortments, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa for hair, body and nails

Luxurious dressing rooms with whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms and complimentary towels and lockers, featuring an assortment of Soapbox body products

Life Time Greenway employs more than 200 full-time, part-time and seasonal employees. As the tenth club in the Houston region, Greenway joins Baybrook, Champions, Cinco Ranch, City Centre Houston, Cypress, Galleria (Tennis), Kingwood, Lake Houston and Sugar Land. Earlier this year, Life Time opened its first Life Time Work coworking space at City Centre and additional current projects include Life Time and Life Time Work Greenstreet, slated for a 2020 opening and a Life Time Village in Shenandoah for later 2021.

The club is open seven days a week. Weekday hours run from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., with weekend hours of operation from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.. A wide range of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information about Life Time Greenway, please call (281) 916-7300 or visit their website. You can also check out Life Time on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across nearly 150 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

