Life Time Launches a New Era of Luxury Wellness at Iconic Prudential Center with October 17 Opening of Urban Athletic Country Club

BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston's wellness scene just got a major upgrade. Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, today debuts Life Time Prudential Center — representing its first downtown Boston destination and seventh in Massachusetts — opening its doors inside the city's iconic Back Bay landmark.

Spanning nearly 60,000 square feet, Life Time Prudential Center is a next gen social and wellness sanctuary where Bostonians can move, recharge, and connect — all in one elevated space. It redefines the athletic country club for urban living.

Life Time Prudential Center expands our footprint to better serve the area's vibrant residential and office communities Post this Life Time is launching a new era of luxury wellness in downtown Boston with the October 17 opening of its 60,000-square-foot urban athletic country club at the iconic Prudential Center.

"Life Time has thrived throughout Boston since 2015. The opening of our new urban athletic country club at the Prudential Center not only expands our footprint, it allows us to better serve the vibrant residential and office communities in Back Bay and surrounding neighborhoods," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time Executive Vice President, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "Life Time Prudential Center brings the best of Life Time to one of Boston's most iconic and accessible destinations, perfectly complementing our six other locations across the region."

Combining movement, recovery, work, and social connection under one roof, Life Time Prudential Center brings the brand's signature luxury standards to the area, serving both residents and professionals seeking a complete wellness and lifestyle destination.

Highlights of the club include:

Ultra luxe co-ed wet suite featuring cold plunge, whirlpool, sauna and steam room and dedicated rejuvenation suites with red light therapy and infrared saunas.

LifeCafe + Bar, serving shakes and smoothies with LTH protein and other proprietary supplements, snacks, and cocktails — all available via in-app ordering for grab-and-go convenience.

Social Lounge designed for member events, trivia nights, happy hours, and wellness programming, creating a true sense of community.

Work Lounge with communal tables, soft seating and private soundproof pods for those who want to take a meeting, catch up on work, or just change their scenery.

Boutique Studios offering more than 110 weekly classes, from barre and to Pilates and yoga.

Signature Small Group Training in GTX, Alpha, and Ultra Fit formats for high-performance, coach-led workouts.

State-of-the-art fitness floor featuring hundreds of pieces of premium strength and cardio equipment, open functional training areas, and expert Dynamic Personal Trainers.

Luxurious dressing Lounges with plush lounge areas, curated Kiehl's products, and concierge-level service.

Situated at the center of Boston's Back Bay, Life Time Prudential Center is steps away from both Prudential and Copley MBTA stations. Designed for those who live, work, and play in the city, the club serves Back Bay, Beacon Hill, Fenway, the South End, and the Financial District — and is easily accessible to commuters and visitors alike.

Life Time Prudential Center was developed in collaboration with BXP, owner of Prudential Center, as part of an ongoing effort to expand wellness and lifestyle experiences within the landmark destination.

"At Prudential Center, we're continually curating new ways for people to experience the best of Boston, from world-class dining and retail to wellness and connection," said Bryan Koop, Executive Vice President for BXP's Boston region. "Life Time adds a new dimension to our offerings, creating a place where the city's energy and its passion for healthy living can thrive together."

Members can find Life Time Prudential Center at 800 Boylston Street, Space 179, Boston, MA 02199. Memberships start at $349 per month and are available for singles, couples, and families. The club is open Monday through Thursday from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m., Friday from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit Life Time Prudential Center.

Media Asset: Life Time Prudential Video Tour

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its 185 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada, the complimentary and comprehensive Life Time app featuring its L•AI•C™ AI-powered health companion, and more than 30 iconic athletic events. Serving people ages 90 days to 90+ years, the Life Time ecosystem uniquely delivers healthy living, healthy aging, and healthy entertainment experiences, a range of unique healthy way of life programs, highly trusted LTH nutritional supplements and more. Recognized as a Great Place to Work®, the company is committed to upholding an exceptional culture for its 49,000 team members.

About Prudential Center

Located in the heart of Boston's historic Back Bay, Prudential Center is a destination by and for the city that inspired it. A place that lives firmly at the intersection of legacy and innovation. It's an enduring district within Boston that reinvents the everyday and promises discovery to everyone who enters. A destination for local and global arts and experiences, Prudential Center features over 100 events annually, including rotating art installations. It's a Boston foodie's paradise, featuring Eataly Boston, Del Frisco's, and Earls Kitchen + Bar and a fashionistas favorite place to spend the day, with over 40+ brands, including Aritzia, Buck Mason, Lululemon and Madewell. Prudential Center is also home to View Boston, a 59,000-square-foot observation deck that features indoor and outdoor panoramic views of the city, an open air roof deck, two dining destinations, state-of-the-art immersive experiential exhibits, and more.

