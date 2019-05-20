Life Time Launches First-of-its-Kind Life Time Living - Fully Integrated Luxury, Leased Residences with Life Time Athletic Resort & Spa and Life Time Work

Life Time Living presents a complete reimagination of where and how we live. These innovative residences will be built in coveted neighborhoods that boast convenient access to restaurants, shopping, nightlife and transportation as well as top-of-the-line finishes and premium amenities. Each property will include a Life Time Athletic Resort & Spa, LifeCafe and in most locations, Life Time Work, collectively providing a holistically healthy environment for residents to live, work and play. As well, residents will have nationwide, Diamond-level access to all 140+ Life Time destinations across the US and Canada.

"Living an active, healthy and happy lifestyle is dependent upon many factors. Among them is the critical element of where we choose to live," said Bahram Akradi, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Life Time. "By integrating where we live, work and play in these Life Time Village developments, we're creating far more time efficiency for members in their day-to-day lives while also having a positive impact on our planet. The design truly is a natural extension of our mission to inspire people to live completely healthy, happy lives."

Each of the new Living residences will feature one and two bedroom residences with myriad forward-thinking amenities, connected living features and spaces for work and play.

Highlights of the announced destinations include:

Life Time Living Green Valley will be located in Henderson and feature 148 residences with the more than 200,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic club just steps away.

Life Time Living at Coral Gables is a part of a massive project with Miami-based developer NP International and will feature 358 residences with an additional nearly 90,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic club and 25,000-square-foot Life Time Work

Life Time Dallas Midtown, in partnership with Beck Ventures, will include 390 residences with an additional 190,000-square-foot Life Time Athletic club and 50,000-square-foot Life Time Work.

The official Life Time Living website and wait list, https://living.lifetime.life/, provides an inside look at these luxurious layouts and impeccably furnished spaces, providing a comprehensive overview of what the integrated communities have to offer and the opportunity to be the first to know with early information and details on reserving spaces.

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 143 destinations in 39 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages. www.lifetime.life

