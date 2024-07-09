Life Time Reveals Transformed Harbour Island Athletic Club in Tampa on July 9

More than 186,000 square feet covers indoor athletic club and outdoor space with 20 pickleball and tennis courts, beach club with lap and kids splash pools, cold plunge, basketball and more

TAMPA, Fla., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With a wait list topping 10,000, Life Time (NYSE: LTH), the nation's premier healthy lifestyle brand, announces the highly anticipated opening of its newest Florida destination, Life Time Harbour Island, located at 900 South Harbour Island Blvd. on July 9.

Life Time's arrival in Harbour Island promises an entirely new health & wellness experience for our Tampa community. Post this Life Time opens its Harbour Island athletic club on July 9, 2024. It covers a combined 186,000 square feet with its indoor club and outdoor sports oasis with pickleball and tennis courts with stadium seating, lap and kids pool and cold plunge and more.

"Life Time's arrival in Harbour Island promises an entirely new health and wellness experience for our entire Tampa community," said Tampa Mayor Jane Castor. "Their investment not only creates new jobs but also infuses vibrancy into the area, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to healthy living for all ages."

Spanning nearly 6.5-acres, the Harbour Island location has been entirely transformed following a multi-million-dollar renovation to become Tampa's only luxury athletic and social destination. The site includes an indoor club covering 36,000 square feet and 150,000 square feet of outdoor spaces all dedicated to the pursuit of healthy living for those 90 days old to 90 years old.

Highights inside include studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates classes; cardio, strength and training spaces for personal training, small group training and individual programs; a full-service LifeCafe restaurant and bar featuring fresh and healthy food items; and LifeSpa for massage. Kids also have their own dedicated Kids Academy, a unique membership program for children ages 3 months to 11 years, offering a full spectrum of activities focused on Mind and Body, Arts and Culture, Fitness and Agility, and Life Skills.

Outside, Life Time Harbour Island is home to a premier sports and social oasis, including a luxury racquet sports experience like none other. Featuring 12 pickleball courts and eight tennis courts with stadium seating, members will have access to open play, clinics, leagues and tournaments with top coaches and pros on hand. A 4-lane lap pool, cold plunge pool and kids splash pool, along with lounge-style seating and a bistro add to the resort-like destination. The outdoor beach club will serve as a backdrop for social events and year-round fun. A basketball court will open soon.

"We've had interest in this iconic area of Tampa for a long time and the acquisition of the former Harbour Island athletic club was a fantastic opportunity to bring our elevated Life Time experience, in a capital-light way, to this great community," said Parham Javaheri, Life Time EVP, President of Club Operations, and Chief of Property Development. "We're excited for our team to serve our new members with all they need to live healthy, happy lives."

Life Time Harbour Island will be open Monday through Friday from 4 a.m. to midnight and on Saturday and Sunday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information about Life Time, visit www.lifetime.life or follow on social media at Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Here is a link to a Harbour Island flythrough video and a link to Harbour Island images.

About Life Time

Life Time (NYSE: LTH) empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 170 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The health and wellness pioneer also delivers a range of healthy way of life programs and information via its complimentary Life Time Digital app. The Company's healthy living, healthy aging, healthy entertainment communities and ecosystem serve people 90 days to 90+ years old and is supported by a team of more than 39,000 dedicated professionals. In addition to delivering the best programs and experiences through its clubs, Life Time owns and produces nearly 30 of the most iconic athletic events in the country.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.