Life Time Set to Open Massive, First-of-its-Kind Athletic Lifestyle Resort in Princeton; Grand Opening Celebration May 1

"This extraordinary development located in the heart of the Princeton Forrestal Center allows us to provide the community with a comprehensive athletic resort that simply is unmatched," said Rob Murphy, general manager of Life Time Athletic. "We are honored to begin serving our members—from our youngest kids to most seasoned adults—with a unique and comprehensive Healthy Way of Life experience through our incredible array of health, wellness, nutrition, relaxation and entertainment services and programs."

Life Time Athletic Princeton will serve its members with an unparalleled health and wellness experience with modern luxury architecture, lavish amenities, exquisite finishes and cutting-edge programming. The 164,000-square-foot total development will provide everything anyone could dream of in the areas of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment, including:

119,000-square foot building

Multiple, luxurious studios designed for cycle, large group training, yoga and Pilates, along with functional strength training spaces for one-on-one and small group training.

More than 400 pieces of cardio and strength-based equipment.

45,000-square-foot outdoor aquatic oasis featuring leisure, lap and whirlpools, water slides and an outdoor bistro and lounge seating resort experience.

Life Time Kids Academy, a unique membership program designed especially for kids from three months to 11 years, led by hand-picked, certified experts committed to childhood development. More than 80 classes will be offered weekly including tumbling, yoga, Spanish immersion, arts and more.

LifeCafe, a fast-casual restaurant and outdoor bistro serving healthy food and beverages free of trans fats, bleached flours, and artificial flavors, colors, preservatives and sweeteners. Open to non-members.

LifeSpa, offering full-service hair, nail and skin care services and therapeutic massage and open to members and non-members. Non-members who indulge in a LifeSpa service receive access to the club on the day of their appointment, along with two hours of complimentary access to Life Time Kids Academy.

Ultimate Hoops, the largest recreational basketball league in the country, featuring leagues and pick-up games, along with UH Training programs for youth and adults.

Complimentary towel and locker service.

Life Time's commitment to a Healthy Way of Life is embodied in its Core 3 philosophy: "Know it. Nourish it. Move it.," which empowers members with knowledge about their bodies through personalized and integrated health assessments, nutrition plans and workouts and recovery offerings to create long-term health and wellness success.

Life Time is truly the ultimate boutique with more than 100 studio classes weekly, led by an all-star cast of performers with a variety of formats for every passion and skill level. Life Time's indoor cycle program, featuring AMP, EDG and PWR classes, will fill the state-of-the-art Cycle Studio, while exclusive Signature Studio, Yoga and Barre classes such as Strike!, TCX, Warrior Sculpt and LifeBarre will occupy beautifully designed studio spaces. Additionally, small group training programs, such as Alpha and TEAM training, will be conducted in designated functional training spaces throughout the Life Time resort.

Life Time Athletic Princeton is the 134TH Life Time destination in North America and the fifth New Jersey location, joining Life Time Athletic destinations in Berkeley Heights, Florham Park, Montvale and Mount Laurel. Life Time Athletic Princeton will be open seven days a week from 4:00 a.m. to midnight. A range of membership options are available for individuals, couples and families. For more information about Life Time Athletic, visit our website or Facebook page.

For more information, please call 609.608.7100 or visit https://www.lifetime.life/life-time-locations/nj-princeton.html.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 134 destinations in 38 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience and provides a comprehensive healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompasses the entire spectrum of daily life for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-time-set-to-open-massive-first-of-its-kind-athletic-lifestyle-resort-in-princeton-grand-opening-celebration-may-1-300640248.html

SOURCE Life Time

Related Links

https://www.lifetime.life

