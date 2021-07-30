Life Time to Eliminate Plastic Water Bottles by Labor Day

While the vast majority of plastic usually ends up unrecycled (less than 10%), aluminum is infinitely recyclable and more than half of aluminum beverage containers are recycled in the United States each year, according to the EPA. The EPA also highlights that the presence of plastic trash is now found in most marine habitats , clogging the oceans, Great Lakes, coral reefs, beaches and rivers around the world.

Life Time is also undertaking other measures to reduce and eliminate plastic products in its athletic resorts, including offering:

Swimsuit bags in locker rooms made with recycled ocean plastic

Paper mouthwash cups vs. plastic in locker rooms

100% cotton swabs vs. those made with plastic in locker rooms

Compostable salad containers, cutlery, plates and bowls in its LifeCafe locations

"Environmental stewardship is something we're deeply focused on at Life Time in keeping with our healthy people, healthy planet, healthy way of life philosophy," Life Time Chairman, CEO and Founder Bahram Akradi says. "As part of this journey, we'll continue eliminating single-use plastics from our destinations, while remaining focused on energy use reduction through the healthy design and operation of our Life Time athletic resorts."

Life Time has also saved more than 45 million 16 oz. plastic water bottles from entering the environment through the implementation of water bottle filling stations in its clubs.

In April 2021, Life Time updated its five-year sustainability goals to further cut energy use and plastic products in its destinations across North America with plans to achieve the following by April 2026:

Reduce gas and electric consumption by 20%, and water consumption by 40% with further investments into equipment and operational efficiencies

Source locally grown produce and protein for its LifeCafe locations

Further reduce the company's plastics footprint across all locations

Double the number of healthy lunches served and students benefitted via support of the Life Time Foundation

This announcement builds on Life Time's previous environmental stewardship activities, primarily focused on reducing electricity, natural gas and water consumption across its athletic resorts.

Life Time is launching its new branded water via a relationship with Proud Source Water, which also shares a commitment to make a positive impact on the environment. Proud Source strives to be the most transparent bottled water company when it comes to sourcing, sustainability, and overall impact. "We are thrilled to share this unique, previously untapped alkaline spring water with Life Time members in one of the most durable and recyclable vessels on the market," says CJ Pennington, Proud Source President.

More information about Life Time and its sustainability initiatives is available at: http://news.lifetime.life/sustainability.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Now nearing its 30th anniversary, Life Time is a wellness pioneer reshaping the way consumers approach their health by integrating where we move, work, live and play – digitally and physically – all with the primary objective of delivering the best experiences and programs in the best places by the best people and performers—inspiring healthier, happier lives. With more than 150 destinations in 41 major markets across the U.S. and Canada, Life Time operates luxury athletic resorts, owns and produces iconic athletic events and is expanding its brand though Life Time Work premium coworking spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. For more information visit lifetime.life.

SOURCE Life Time, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifetimefitness.com

