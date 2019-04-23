Life Time to Host One-Night-Only Complimentary 'We Got This' Workout and After Party on Thursday, April 25

According to the Journal of Consulting and Clinical Psychology, 95 percent of individuals who start a weight-loss program with friends complete the program. Exercising with those close to you allows you to push yourself harder, inspire one another and further establish a happy and healthy lifestyle, regardless of age and ability. Whether you're looking for a place to start your fitness journey or crush new personal records, Life Time's GTX and Alpha programs will help you reach your goals.

At this event, participants will have the opportunity to experience all four of Life Time's new group training classes combined into one hour-long impactful workout. An after party with an assortment of healthy fruits and desserts will immediately follow.

Training classes include:

GTX Burn : A foundational class that will work you through cardio, strength training circuits.

: A foundational class that will work you through cardio, strength training circuits. GTX Cut: Learn body-changing cardio conditioning with more advanced total body strength training.

Learn body-changing cardio conditioning with more advanced total body strength training. Alpha Metcon: Build your cardiovascular and muscular endurance while sculpting your body.

Build your cardiovascular and muscular endurance while sculpting your body. Alpha Strong : Olympic lifting, strength training, and athletic movement - delivering results at the highest level.

This complimentary event is open to both members and non-members. To register, visit: https://www.mylt.life/clubs.go/events/we-got-this.html. Details may vary by location.

