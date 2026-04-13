Life Transitions, Couples Therapy, and High-Functioning Anxiety: Century Psychology Group Introduces a Specialized Model of Care for High-Achieving Adults in Beverly Hills

Founded by Dr. Shannon Daneshrad, Psy.D., The Beverly Hills clinical psychology practice introduces a structured framework designed to help high-performing professionals navigate identity shifts, relationship challenges, and major life transitions.

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Psychology Group, a clinical psychology practice in Beverly Hills, has introduced a specialized model of care designed for high-achieving adults whose professional success often brings significant psychological pressure, identity shifts, and relationship strain.

Dr. Shannon Daneshrad

Founded by Dr. Shannon Daneshrad, Psy.D., the practice focuses on four primary areas: life direction and identity development, major life transitions, couples and relationship health, and high-functioning anxiety. Clinicians at the practice are trained in evidence-based modalities including Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT), the Gottman Method, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR), and mindfulness-based interventions.

"Our clients don't come to us broken. They come to us at a crossroads, and they deserve a practice that understands the full complexity of where they are."

— Dr. Shannon Daneshrad, Psy.D., Founder and Clinical Director

A distinguishing feature of the practice is its Adaptive Life Framework™, a structured clinical model designed to help individuals maintain personal continuity while adapting to major change, whether that involves a career pivot, divorce, relocation, loss, or retirement.

Operating in Beverly Hills places Century Psychology Group within a unique psychological landscape where wealth, public visibility, and proximity to the entertainment industry create pressures that not every practice is equipped to address. In this environment, anxiety often presents as ambition, and the very traits that drive achievement can quietly erode long-term well-being.

"Our clients are not struggling despite their success. In many cases they are struggling because of it. Perfectionism, hypervigilance, and relentless self-criticism can fuel extraordinary achievement, but they can also quietly deplete the person behind it. We are uniquely positioned to help clients navigate that paradox."

— Dr. Daneshrad

The practice serves executives, entrepreneurs, entertainers, and other professionals who require both advanced clinical care and a high degree of privacy. Strict confidentiality protocols are maintained for public-facing clients, and concierge-style intake allows for same-week appointments when available. Sessions are offered in person in Beverly Hills and via secure virtual therapy throughout California.

Clinical Areas

Life Direction and Identity

Existential and humanistic approaches to exploring purpose, values, and personal reinvention.

Major Life Transitions

Structured support through career changes, divorce, relocation, loss, and retirement using the Adaptive Life Framework™.

Couples and Relationship Therapy

Restorative and proactive relationship care using Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) and the Gottman Method.

High-Functioning Anxiety

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), mindfulness-based interventions, and performance psychology techniques designed to reduce chronic stress while sustaining professional drive.

About Century Psychology Group

Century Psychology Group is a clinical psychology practice in Beverly Hills, California, founded by Dr. Shannon Daneshrad, Psy.D. The practice specializes in life transitions, couples therapy, anxiety, and personal reinvention for high-achieving adults, combining evidence-based treatment with a highly personalized approach. In-person sessions are available in Beverly Hills, and secure virtual therapy is available throughout California.

For more information about Century Psychology Group or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.centurypsychologygroup.com/.

Media Contact

Dr. Shannon Daneshrad

Century Psychology Group

(310) 400-5643

https://www.centurypsychologygroup.com/

SOURCE Century Psychology Group