Beverly Hills' Century Psychology Group Expands Specialized Services for Anxiety Treatment, Autism Evaluations, and Couples Therapy

Century Psychology Group, a Beverly Hills mental health practice led by Dr. Shannon N. Daneshrad, Psy.D., has expanded its specialized clinical services for anxiety treatment, Autism Spectrum Disorder evaluations, and couples therapy. The expansion broadens access to evidence-based psychotherapy and comprehensive psychological assessment for individuals, couples, and families throughout California.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As more individuals and couples seek support for anxiety, relationship challenges, and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Century Psychology Group has expanded its specialized clinical services to provide greater access to evidence-based psychotherapy and comprehensive psychological evaluations throughout California.

Dr. Shannon Daneshrad

Mental health professionals continue to see growing demand for care that addresses not only individual symptoms, but also the ways emotional health affects marriages, families, and long-term relationships. Century Psychology Group's expanded services reflect this need by offering specialized care across three focus areas: anxiety disorders, autism evaluations, and relationship-focused therapy.

The practice provides comprehensive Autism Spectrum Disorder evaluations for children, adolescents, and adults, helping clients gain diagnostic clarity along with individualized recommendations for treatment, educational planning, workplace accommodations, and ongoing support.

Century Psychology Group also treats a range of anxiety disorders, including generalized anxiety, social anxiety, panic disorder, health anxiety, trauma-related anxiety, and chronic stress. Treatment is tailored to each client's needs and integrates evidence-based approaches designed to reduce symptoms while supporting emotional resilience and overall functioning.

Recognizing that healthy relationships play a central role in emotional well-being, the practice has expanded its couples therapy program to meet increasing demand from partners seeking to improve communication, rebuild trust, navigate conflict, and strengthen emotional intimacy. Couples therapy services address concerns such as recurring conflict, communication breakdowns, infidelity recovery, premarital counseling, parenting differences, major life transitions, intimacy concerns, and the emotional impact of anxiety or autism within relationships.

By combining individual therapy, couples counseling, family therapy, and psychological assessment under one practice, Century Psychology Group offers integrated care that supports clients across every stage of life and relationship. Serving clients throughout California through both in-person and telehealth services, the practice remains committed to compassionate, individualized mental health care grounded in evidence-based practice.

"Many of the individuals and couples we work with are navigating complex emotional challenges that affect every aspect of their lives, from their careers to their closest relationships," said Dr. Shannon N. Daneshrad, Psy.D., Founder and Clinical Director of Century Psychology Group. "Whether someone is struggling with chronic anxiety, seeking clarity through an autism evaluation, or working to strengthen their relationship, our goal is to provide personalized, evidence-based care that creates lasting change."

More About Century Psychology Group

Century Psychology Group is a Beverly Hills-based psychology practice founded by Dr. Shannon N. Daneshrad, Psy.D., a licensed psychologist with dual licensure in California (PSY 34382) and Virginia. Dr. Daneshrad earned her Doctor of Psychology (Psy.D.) in Applied Clinical Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology in Los Angeles and her Master of Arts (M.A.) in Clinical Psychology, with an emphasis in Marriage and Family Therapy, from Pepperdine University. Fluent in both English and Farsi, she provides culturally competent care to a diverse community.

The practice specializes in psychotherapy, psychological testing, Autism Spectrum Disorder evaluations, anxiety treatment, couples therapy, family therapy, reunification services, and comprehensive mental health care for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families. Century Psychology Group serves clients in person at its Beverly Hills office and virtually via telehealth throughout California.

Media Contact

Dr. Shannon N. Daneshrad, Psy.D.

Founder & Clinical Director

Century Psychology Group

416 N. Bedford Dr., Beverly Hills, CA 90210

(310) 400-5643

https://www.centurypsychologygroup.com/

SOURCE Century Psychology Group