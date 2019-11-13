Life Vision VR Pushes the Capabilities of AR Technology for the Book Publishing Industry with Launch of the Desdemona's Dreams App

ATLANTA, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as Amazon's Kindle puts an entire library conveniently on a mobile device, Life Vision VR brings the convenience of an entire world for young readers to escape with the Desdemona's Dreams mobile app. The Atlanta-based XR company has transformed the rich illustrations of award-winning children's book, Desdemona's Dreams, Volume 1: To Dream of Dancing, into a three-dimensional realm, delivering to readers an augmented reality of the book's characters as imagined by the New Orleans-based author, Z.W. Mohr, and illustrator, Aaron Damon Porter.

While most AR books only explore basic capabilities of AR technology, Life Vision VR pushes beyond the traditional 3D pop-up to offer young readers panoramic, 360-degree views of flying butterflies, dancing ballerinas and a stunning Oz-like madman whose appearance shows just how far AR can take storytelling. The combined storytelling of the book and the app's sophistication creates the ideal bait for parents who want their elementary-aged children to read more this holiday season.

"We learned about the Desdemona's Dreams' book series at a time when Life Vision was making AR toys and venturing into virtual reality," said Stephanie Marlo, Founder of Life Vision VR. "The book's rich storytelling, combined with its vivid illustrations, inspired us to see how far we could push AR technology. We've always chosen to explore just past the edge of possibility. The Desdemona's Dreams app provided us an opportunity to see what fresh innovation we could create for books and the publishing world."

Hailed by Midwest Book Review as "a wondrous allegory about holding fast to great expectations" and a tale "sure to incite wonder and creativity in every child and adult," Desdemona's Dreams, Volume 1: To Dream of Dancing is a 60-page fully illustrated picture book telling the tale of Desdemona, an eleven-year-old girl raised by her guardian teddy bear and two witchy aunts. While everyone in her small town is losing their ability to dream, Desdemona's dreams have become more vivid. When her dream of dancing is captured by the mad Maestro, she discovers an ability to bring elements of her dreams into the waking world. This begins an adventure to discover who she really is, the importance of imagination, and what happens to a world without dreams.

The critically acclaimed book is winner of the 2016 IAN Outstanding Children's Book of the Year Award and was honorably mentioned in the 2016 New York Book Festival Awards. Radio host, KP Williams, says of the book, "Mohr captures the essence of the fairy tale cycle, the old song cycles of the Brothers Grimm. If I had grandchildren, this would be one to read them to sleep by. Porter's illustrations are not just window dressing, but an important part of the story and weave an integral visual into the narrative."

The Desdemona's Dreams app masterfully brings to life each of Porter's illustrations, immersing young readers into an alternate reality of engaging fantasy and fun. Parents with children ready to tackle more substantial storytelling will find the app encourages more reading. Priced at $7.99 for the app and virtual book, Mohr and Life Vision VR have made Desdemona's adventures accessible for this holiday season.

The Desdemona's Dreams app is available on both Android and Apple mobile devices and may be used without the hard cover book. For more information, visit the Desdemona Dream's press room at http://ddreams.lmrpr.com.

About Life Vision VR

Life Vision VR is a female-owned, Atlanta based company with an award-winning team of Extended Reality (XR) developers and artists who create unique experiences to expand the digital metaverse through innovative use of technology and new media storytelling. Life Vision VR creates new, interactive worlds previously only available to the imagination.

Founded on the belief that VR and AR are the present and future of entertainment, training, learning and communicating, Life Vision VR provides continued support for the growth and knowledge of 360 videos through VR distribution platforms and special events. The company produces spherical content, filming and creating video in 360 degrees for clients and partners to introduce extended reality experiences to the public.

For more information, please visit https://www.lifevisionvr.com.

