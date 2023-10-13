Life Whisperer Genetics AI launches in the USA: Revolutionizing Embryo Euploidy Assessment with Non-Invasive, Instant, and Affordable Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Presagen's AI-based fertility product, Life Whisperer Genetics, is now available to IVF clinics in the United States. Life Whisperer Genetics is a non-invasive, instant and low-cost AI-based embryo morphology assessment of genetic integrity (euploidy) using a single image, that informs healthcare professionals of the likelihood that an IVF patient's embryo is euploid.

Euploid embryos are selected for use in IVF as they are reported to have improved pregnancy and live birth outcomes. Current approaches to assessing embryo euploidy include PGT-A, which is costly and requires an invasive biopsy of the embryo. Life Whisperer Genetics allows IVF clinics to non-invasively rank, prioritize, and select good quality embryos based on euploidy with confidence, for confirmatory (PGT-A) testing or for transfer.

The web application also provides an assessment of morphological quality, which correlates with SART grades. This provides embryologists with an automated guide to assist with SART reporting, which can improve lab efficiency and standardization, particularly for large clinic networks.

Outside of the US, Life Whisperer Genetics is already available in 47 countries including Canada, Europe, UK, SE Asia, Japan, India and Australia.

CEO Dr Michelle Perugini said "We are thrilled to introduce Life Whisperer Genetics to the USA, recognizing it as a pivotal market for our innovation. We have conducted comprehensive international clinical research and published numerous findings highlighting the advantages of Life Whisperer Genetics. In addition to enhancing IVF success rates for patients, our technology can assist clinics in boosting revenue and profit margins. Furthermore, it contributes to standardization, enhances lab efficiency, and augments patient satisfaction."

The announcement was made at USA's premier fertility conference, American Society for Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) 2023, in New Orleans. Life Whisperer's AI is featured in four oral presentations at this year's ASRM event, two of which were independent clinical studies by global fertility group IVI-RMA, which has over 70 fertility centers in 9 countries. The remaining two oral presentations were studies conducted in collaboration with the largest clinic network in the US, USF-Ovation Fertility, which has 100 locations across the United States.

Life Whisperer is also exhibiting at the ASRM event to showcase Life Whisperer Genetics and its benefits to the local IVF fertility industry.

Life Whisperer
Life Whisperer is a world-leader in the application of AI in IVF. The Life Whisperer Genetics AI-based embryo assessment tool is the first to be commercialized in a series of applications that encompass the complete IVF journey. Life Whisperer aims to improve IVF success rates at every point and, as a result, reduce time-to-pregnancy, making IVF more affordable and accessible to patients globally. Life Whisperer is being used in IVF clinics around the world.

Presagen
Presagen is an AI healthcare company that is changing the way clinics, patients, and medical data from around the world are connected through AI. Its platform, The Social Network for Healthcare, connects clinics and patients globally, and enables collaboration and data sharing to create scalable AI healthcare products that are  affordable and accessible for all. The decentralized network democratizes the creation of AI products, promotes collaboration through incentives, and protects data privacy and ownership.

With a focus on improving Women's Health outcomes globally, Presagen's first product, Life Whisperer, is being used by IVF clinics globally to improve pregnancy outcomes for couples struggling with fertility. With a vision of creating the largest network of clinics, patients, and medical data from around the world, Presagen is driving the future of AI Enhanced Healthcare.

