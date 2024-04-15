LIFE WIRELESS COMMITS TO FREE AND DISCOUNTED WIRELESS SERVICE WITH LIFELINE PROGRAM AMID UNCERTAIN FUTURE FOR THE ACP

COVINGTON, Ga., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life Wireless , the Lifeline Assistance Program's wireless service provider for Telrite Holdings, honors its continued commitment to providing low-income families and individuals with FREE and discounted wireless service, amid the impending shutdown of the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) in May 2024. The company will continue to accept new applications for its Lifeline plans, offering customers another opportunity to lower their monthly wireless service bill.

"The ACP has been monumental in helping to bridge the digital divide as over 23 million households are enrolled today," shared Brett Wantland, Vice President of Sales & Business Development, Telrite Holdings. "We recognize the importance of connectivity in today's society, and that's why we are proud to continue to offer Lifeline service to our customers at no cost despite the shutdown of the ACP."

The Lifeline Assistance Program was created in 1985 to help ensure universal phone access to all Americans. Proper connectivity is essential for every household today, and Lifeline service remains a resource for helping low-income households get and stay connected.

To obtain Life Wireless' Lifeline service, potential subscribers must meet certain eligibility requirements such as receiving governmental assistance or a household income that is 135% or below the federal poverty level for their state. For more information and to apply for free cellular service, please visit: LifeWireless.com/Enroll .

About Life Wireless

Life Wireless provides free phone service, a free data allowance, and free mobile smartphones with qualifying enrollment in the Federal Lifeline Assistance program on a reliable 5G (where available) and 4G LTE coverage nationwide. Eligibility is based on income or participation in certain government benefit programs and is determined by the National Verifier and proof of eligibility may be required. Additionally, eligible users can apply for service through the Federal Lifeline Assistance Program and, if approved, get free unlimited talk and text with high-speed data. Eligibility is based on certain requirements such as receiving governmental assistance or a household income that is 135% or below the federal poverty level for their state is determined by the National Verifier (proof of eligibility may be required). Life Wireless service is limited to one per household and cannot be combined with any other Lifeline offering. For applicable terms and conditions, visit lifewireless.com to learn more or call 1-888-543-3620.

SOURCE Life Wireless