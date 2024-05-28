Life360 Announces Justin Moore as Chief Technology Officer

Industry Veteran to Drive Technological Innovation and Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, a family connection and safety company, today announced the appointment of Justin Moore as its new Chief Technology Officer. Moore brings over 15 years of experience in consumer technology, having played pivotal roles at renowned product companies such as Lyft, Instagram, Facebook, and Rivian. His appointment underscores Life360's commitment to leveraging seasoned leadership to enhance everyday family life through innovative technology.

Moore's illustrious career is marked by his leadership in engineering, technical, and organizational strategy at top technology companies. Across these roles, Moore has built expertise in location and mapping and consistently leveraged massive flows of data to serve broad customer bases with exceptional experiences, underscoring his fit for Life360. At Rivian, he spearheaded the mapping division, significantly enhancing utility while planning products to enable owners to be adventurous. At Lyft, he led core engineering teams that invested in platform technologies, including LyftMap, an internally built replacement for Google Maps. At Instagram, Moore led the team that was the driving force behind key features such as ranked feed, Explore, and Stories. His team also established Instagram's machine learning infrastructure platform IGML. His tenure at Facebook was marked by his being a founding member of the team that built Facebook's knowledge graph.

"Bringing Justin on board as our CTO is a game-changer for Life360," said Chris Hulls, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Life360. "His incredible experience with maps, hardware, and mobile technology, all during massive growth periods, is exactly what we need to solidify our position as the go-to app for family connection and safety. His leadership, focus on empowerment, and his track record of innovation will help us turn everyday family concerns into moments of connection and peace of mind."

Moore shared his enthusiasm for joining Life360, stating, "I was drawn to Life360 as a user first and a builder second. I have two kids who are becoming more independent, and Life360 helps enable freedom with peace of mind like no other product I've used. Working on a technology that has had such a profound impact on millions of families is incredibly inspiring, and I look forward to helping it reach even more families."

In his new role at Life360, Moore will lead the engineering team and report directly to Lauren Antonoff, the company's Chief Operating Officer. He will spearhead technological innovation, advance product development initiatives, and grow a world-class engineering team.

About Life360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 66 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

