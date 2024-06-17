Life360 Continues Momentum with 2 Million Global Subscriber Circles

A New Milestone for the Company, Proving Exceptional Value for its Members

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, a family connection and safety company, announced a milestone, reaching over 2 million Life360 global app paying subscriber circles. This achievement follows closely on the heels of the company's U.S. initial public offering (Nasdaq: LIF).

"Reaching 2 million paying circles is a testament to the value Life360 delivers to families globally," said Chris Hulls, CEO of Life360. "Life360 is woven into the fabric of everyday family lives, simplifying how they communicate, keep connected, and stay safe. Our core subscribers are parents with kids of mobile phone and driving ages, and our platform helps families with everyday coordination and provides them with peace of mind. At the same time, we continue to see growth in circles beyond the traditional family. Achieving new heights with our paid memberships reflects strong global engagement and growth across segments."

Core to Life360's growth is the unique ability to serve families that have both iOS and Android devices. As of March 31, 2024, these cross-platform circles now represent 45% of our total paying circles and 50% of our paying circles that have four or more members. Also, following the successful launch of its full suite of triple-tier membership features in the UK, Life360 expanded its offerings to Australia and New Zealand in Q2 of this year. Even with the impact of increased pricing from the triple-tier membership launch and legacy subscriber price increases, growth in international Paying Circles is over 40% YoY as of June 7, 2024.

Life360 paid membership benefits include unlimited Place Alerts, a comprehensive package of driving safety features like crash detection with emergency dispatch, safe driver reports, and roadside assistance. Members may also receive stolen phone protection with financial reimbursement, access to emergency assistance professionals for medical emergencies, natural disasters, or travel issues, and digital safety features like Data Breach Alerts and Identity Theft Protection. With features designed to simplify and enhance family communication and safety, Life360 continues delivering exceptional value, proving to be an essential part of everyday family life.

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most, with a range of services including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 66 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com.

