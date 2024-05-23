Life360 Expands Global Reach with New Language Options: Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dutch, and Swedish

SAN FRANCISCO, May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Life360, a family connection and safety company, announced today the launch of its app in five new languages: Danish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dutch, and Swedish. This expansion marks a significant milestone for Life360 as it continues its commitment to connect loved ones across the globe and enhance the safety and peace of mind for its millions of members.

Life360, already available globally, has seen a remarkable 40% YoY growth in international monthly active users1 bringing the company's global presence to over 66 million monthly active users2. With the addition of these five new languages, Life360 aims to deepen its engagement with users in Nordic and Dutch-speaking regions, providing them with access to the app's robust features, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and SOS Help Alerts, tailored to their native language and culture for the first time.

"Expanding into these languages is a pivotal step in better serving our global community and providing them with the peace of mind that comes with staying connected to family and friends," said David Rice, General Manager of International and Chief Strategy Officer at Life360. "Our dedication to investing in the free user experience remains unwavering, and we will continue to iterate on our offerings in a way that serves the dynamic and robust needs of Life360 members worldwide."

Chia-Hui Huang, Life360's International Principal Product Manager, added, "Introducing Life360 in these five new languages is about elevating our customers' experience by delivering a product that resonates with them. Doing so ensures more families can access our app's essential features, simplifying how families connect and communicate in the moments that matter throughout the day."

In addition to delivering experiences that make everyday family life better, Life360 also provides much-needed protection and even saves lives. In 2023 alone, Life360's commitment to safety was evident through its real-world impact, protecting over 305 billion miles with free crash detection, sending over 1.8 million help alerts, and delivering 35 billion safe arrival notifications globally.

These five new languages are now available to all members in their device's language and region settings.

ABOUT LIFE360

Life360, a family connection and safety company, keeps people close to the ones they love. The category-leading mobile app and Tile tracking devices empower members to stay connected to the people, pets, and things they care about most with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports, and crash detection with emergency dispatch. As a remote-first company based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Life360 serves approximately 66 million monthly active users (MAU), as of March 31, 2024, across more than 150 countries. Life360 delivers peace of mind and enhances everyday family life in all the moments that matter, big and small. For more information, please visit life360.com. [Life360 is publicly traded on the Australian Securities Exchange under ASX:360.]

1As reported in Life360's CY 2023 earnings.

2As of March 31, 2024

